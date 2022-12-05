Sawyer Tabbed Ivy League Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week

PHILADELPHIA – The Ivy League announced its Women’s basketball Weekly Awards on Monday afternoon, naming freshman Simone Sawyer of the University of Pennsylvania the Rookie of the Week for the first time in her career.

Sawyer has shot onto the scene over the past two weeks, totaling 72 points with 15 three-pointers, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and six steals across four games.

Last week, she helped the Quakers to two victories in Philly, earning a Big 5 win at La Salle (72-59) before tipping off a 10-game home stretch in The Palestra against Stony Brook (73-53).

Against the Explorers, she reset her career mark with a game-high 24 points on 9-for-18 shooting, while adding a career-high seven rebounds, career-high four assists, and two steals. She followed it up on Thursday with her fourth straight double-digit performance, knocking in 12 points with three more from beyond the arc.

Sawyer currently ranks fifth in the Ivy League in field-goal percentage (.474) and fourth in three-pointer field-goal percentage (.432), both of which are the highest among rookies.

Penn continues its homestand with three games this week, starting out with Bucknell on Tuesday night in The Palestra. Tip is Slate for 7 pm

