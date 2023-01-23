Savvy Researcher Bootcamp offered for Graduate students
The Savvy Researcher Boot Camp is a day-long event, featuring workshops taught by Faculty and staff from AU Libraries, University Writing and Academic Coaching. Whether you’re interested in locating scholarly sources in your field, writing a literature review, organizing citations, managing data or designing a conference poster, the Savvy Researcher workshops will help you become a better, more effective, researcher. Pick and choose the sessions that interest you!
When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 am – 4 pmWhere: RBD LibraryRegister: https://aub.ie/bootcamp. Registration is free.
Writing Literature Reviews (offered by University Writing)Intro to Graduate Level Writing (offered by University Writing)Conducting a Literature Review: Search StrategiesIntro to Systematic ReviewsNEW: Searching Scholarly Literature: Biology & AgricultureNEW: Finding Scholarly Literature: EngineeringNEW: Searching Scholarly Literature: Chemical/Chemical EngineeringNEW: Searching for Statistics in the Field of EducationLocating Race & Ethnicity Census DataUnderstanding Consumer Behavior & TrendsLeveraging Google Scholar & Google TranslatePublishing Your Work & Building Your Scholarly IdentityNVivo Fundamentals: A Hands-On WorkshopData Management for Scientific WorkflowsIntro to Git/GitHubNEW: Ethical Data PracticesIntro to ZoteroMendeley ClinicEndonoteIntro to LaTeX | LaTeX: Bibliographies, Images, TablesAPA CitingResearch Poster Design Using Adobe InDesignInnovation & Research Commons Resources and ServicesNEW: Presentation Skills and SoftwareHow to Read a Scholarly ArticleResearcher & Student Success (offered by Academic Coaching)Workshops offered include:
