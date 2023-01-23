Savvy Researcher Bootcamp offered for Graduate students

Notice body

The Savvy Researcher Boot Camp is a day-long event, featuring workshops taught by Faculty and staff from AU Libraries, University Writing and Academic Coaching. Whether you’re interested in locating scholarly sources in your field, writing a literature review, organizing citations, managing data or designing a conference poster, the Savvy Researcher workshops will help you become a better, more effective, researcher. Pick and choose the sessions that interest you!

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, 9 am – 4 pm

Where: RBD Library

Register: https://aub.ie/bootcamp.

Registration is free.



Workshops offered include:

Writing Literature Reviews (offered by University Writing)

Intro to Graduate Level Writing (offered by University Writing)

Conducting a Literature Review: Search Strategies

Intro to Systematic Reviews

NEW: Searching Scholarly Literature: Biology & Agriculture

NEW: Finding Scholarly Literature: Engineering

NEW: Searching Scholarly Literature: Chemical/Chemical Engineering

NEW: Searching for Statistics in the Field of Education

Locating Race & Ethnicity Census Data

Understanding Consumer Behavior & Trends

Leveraging Google Scholar & Google Translate

Publishing Your Work & Building Your Scholarly Identity

NVivo Fundamentals: A Hands-On Workshop

Data Management for Scientific Workflows

Intro to Git/GitHub

NEW: Ethical Data Practices

Intro to Zotero

Mendeley Clinic

Endonote

Intro to LaTeX | LaTeX: Bibliographies, Images, Tables

APA Citing

Research Poster Design Using Adobe InDesign

Innovation & Research Commons Resources and Services

NEW: Presentation Skills and Software

How to Read a Scholarly Article

Researcher & Student Success (offered by Academic Coaching)