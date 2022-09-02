Saved by the next generation! Liverpool winners, Losers and ratings as Carvalho and Elliott thrill vs Newcastle

Jordan Henderson:

If there’s one game the ex-Sunderland man wouldn’t want to struggle in, it’s this one. Mocked throughout by the Newcastle fans for his Wearside heritage, Liverpool’s Captain was far from his best throughout. His stretching touch led, indirectly, to the visitors’ goal, and he looked a player lacking confidence on the ball throughout. He left with just under 20 minutes to go, having picked up a hamstring injury. It seems unlikely that we will see him against Everton on Saturday.

Fabinho:

What has happened to the Brazilian? Normally so reliable, he is, like many of his teammates, a shadow of his former self at the moment. Targeted by Newcastle’s pressing game here, the former Monaco man was ruffled early on and never truly recovered. He was dropped recently for the defeat to Manchester United, and he needs to up his game quickly and substantially if Liverpool are to get their season back on track.

Eddie Howe:

The Newcastle boss must have thought he’d gotten away with it. Must have been looking forward to a right old grin and perhaps a few comparisons with Diego Simeone in the morning newspapers. Newcastle played well in spells here, particularly in the first half, but there were times where they appeared intent on producing an impression of Atletico Madrid with their time-wasting and gamesmanship. As early as the third minute, Nick Pope was down asking for treatment. They carried on, as did Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Jamaal Lascelles after him. Anfield hated it, even more so as it looked like the Magpies were about to grind their way to a point, but when Carvalho’s Winner arrived, in time that referee Andre Marriner had added on to the minimum five signaled by his fourth official, it created an explosion. Justice served, the home fans will feel.