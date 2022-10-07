Saved by golf, Patti Valero is giving back to the game

Patti Valero is pictured swinging off the tee in Florida in a 2019 photo.

More than a decade after her accident, Patti Valero is a golf fanatic and can often be found playing in her home state of Florida.

BLOOMINGDALE, Fla. — There is little recollection of the evening that changed her life, only the before and after parts that she’s been through a million and one times. Patti Valero routinely got on her motorcycle near her Tampa home, only to be involved in a random, horrific accident that amazingly led her to golf.

