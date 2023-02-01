Save Your Life — Read Poetry

It’s not news that English departments are having a hard time at universities. Declining enrollments aren’t confined to English but are widespread throughout the humanities. In 2019, 116,536 BA degrees in Psychology were awarded, compared to 39,335 degrees conferred the same year for English language and literature/letters. This is a dramatic reversal from 50 years ago. In 1970, Psychology accounted for 5,466 undergraduate degrees, while 63,914 students completed English language and literature/letters BAs

Faced with an uncertain economic future, it is understandable that students have placed their bets that a degree in Psychology is more valuable than one in literature.

Ironically, it is from Psychology that we know the importance of literature. We know that people tell stories, so much so that it is fair to say that we are narrative-producing and narrative-seeking creatures. We learn from stories, and we tell stories, some of which we inherit from families and society, others that we construct from our own experiences, putting together fragments—the bits of information that constantly flood our Senses and minds—to create a Meaningful worldview .

The importance of the humanities—literature and history, in particular—is that it helps overcome the limitations of our own stories by providing us with stories that may not be our own.

UCLA historian Lynn Hunt contends that novels, in particular, helped expand the boundaries of concern. She writes:

“Empathy only develops through social interaction; therefore, the forms of that interaction configure empathy in important ways. In the 18th century, Readers of novels learned to extend their purview of empathy. In reading, they empathized across traditional social boundaries…. As a consequence, they came to see others—people they did not know personally—as like them, as having the same kinds of inner emotions. Without this learning process, ‘equality’ could have no deep meaning, and in particular no political consequence.”

A contemporary example of the power of literature comes from Gaza City today, where Poetry is used as a way for Palestinians to see the world through Jewish eyes. Prof. Refaat Alareer, who is a fierce opponent of some Israeli policies, said the “Most moving movement of my teaching career was when I asked my students which of the characters they identify with more: Othello, with his Arab origins, or Shylock, the Jew . Most students felt they are closer to Shylock and more sympathetic to him than to Othello.” Alareer also teaches poetry. In one class, they read a poem about Jerusalem. Only after students reacted to the poem favorably did he reveal that the writer was Israeli. One student said, “Maybe this changed something in my mind about [the Israeli’s] experience. It’s like we share things. We relate.”

An ethical world is one in which concern for others runs deep and wide. Literature is a means towards that end, not through moralistic tales but through stories that touch the heart. This is why some are concerned about the growing list of banned books. Novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen’s concern is this: “Those who ban books seem to want to circumscribe empathy, reserving it for a limited circle closer to the kind of people they perceive themselves to be. Against this narrowing of empathy, I believe in the possibility and necessity of expanding empathy.”

The connection between literature and empathy may not be cause and effect but a correlation; that is, those who read a lot are more empathetic to begin with. Sara Dillon of the University of Cambridge writes, “The existence of a correlation itself, however, suggests an interesting further function of stories. For example, there is some empirical support for the idea that engagement with stories can potentially encourage empathy with marginalized ‘others.'”

The social sciences mainly deal with generalizations and statistics. Literature tends to focus on individuals. An article published in 1916 captures this distinction nicely:

“There is double the pathos for us in the death of one little New York waif from hunger than there is in a million deaths from famine in China. It is not that distance glosses over the terrible picture of the Chinese Horror or that a feeling of national kinship with the waif impresses us more sincerely with his plight. It is merely that the mind is unable to grasp a suffering in the gross. Suffering is so intimately personal a thing that it must be explained through the personal equation, if at all.”

The great 20th-century American poet William Carlos Williams put it this way: