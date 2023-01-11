Save up to 50 percent on these 8 pairs of sporty golf shoes

You can snag a great deal on these shoes for a limited time.

There’s no time like the new year to upgrade your on-course footwear, and Golfers who are currently in the market for some new kicks can enjoy a huge selection of great pairs on sale right now.

Save $40 on the popular New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL, $60 on the Ecco Biom Hybrid 1, and a whopping $90 — that’s a full 50 percent off! — on the Adidas CodeChaos 21.

Check out each shoe in detail below, and click on the link to reveal the discount and add to your cart. But don’t delay — these savings will only last for a limited time!

To shop for more great gear for your game, explore the Inventory in GOLF’s Pro Shop.

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Adidas Tech Response 2.0 $59.99 Inspired by a tennis shoe, the Tech Response 2.0 is made to be easy-to-clean and exceptionally comfortable. Featuring a breathable synthetic upper and a Cloudfoam sockliner and midsole, the Tech Response offers day-long support and exceptional comfort both on and off the golf course. The outsole has non-marking adiWear rubber, eco-friendly ThenTech EXP cleats, and X-traxion primary lugs for added balance, traction, and overall durability. This is the kind of golf shoe you’ll never want to take off. Buy Now View Product

Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 $99.99 The smooth leather upper on the Go Golf Elite 4 spikeless golf shoe offers a classic look with H2GO Shield waterproof finish. ULTRA GO and GOGA MAX cushioning provides lightweight, high-rebound cushioning for all-day comfort on the course. The GRIPFLEX spikeless TPU boot gives you extremely sturdy traction and stability. Buy Now View Product

New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL $79.95 Borrowing much of the same tech found in the company’s popular running shoes, the New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL spikeless golf shoe will keep your feet grounded, supported, and comfortable all day long. The golf shoe is constructed with a SMART rubber outsole that features key performance zones with highlighted pressure mapping colors. This means excellent Traction to keep your feet grounded during your golf swing. Inside the shoe, the CUSH+ insole, wider forefoot, and soft Fresh Foam midsole provide ultra cushioning for a cloud-like feel and outstanding perimeter stability for added support. Outside, the upper is made of waterproof microfiber leather, a welded forefoot water-guard for extra protection, and Bootie construction for an Athletic fit. Buy Now View Product

Adidas CrossKnit DPR $119.99 Looking for a golf shoe that looks almost nothing like one? The Adidas CrossKnit DPR spikeless golf shoe may not fit the bill in terms of looks, but it is in fact designed for golf while also providing exceptional breathability and support. The Lightweight PrimeKnit textile upper features a Forgeframe and EVA sockliner to keep your foot from slipping or sliding in the shoe as you make your golf swing. The full-length Boost midsole that contains Cloudfoam cushioning for even more support and running shoe-like cushioning. For added traction, the durable Adiwear outsole sports fish-scale Traxion tread for better stability. Could you run a few miles in these shoes? Probably, but we recommend you skip the run and play an extra 9 or 18 holes instead. Your feet will feel just fine either way. Buy Now View Product

ECCO Biom Hybrid 1 $139 The Ecco Biom Hybrid 1 spikeless golf shoes are constructed with fine Yak leather, featuring Hydromax technology that provides superior weather and perspiration resistance. Additional features include an EDTS Traction system with approximately 100 TPU Traction bars and 800 Traction angles, a performance-enhanced cushioning inlay sole, and a Zonal FluidForm midsole. Buy Now View Product

Adidas CodeChaos 21 $129.99 The Adidas CodeChaos 21 spikeless golf shoe offers a lightweight, cushioned feel for comfortable wear. It is constructed with a knitted upper that is waterproof with a 1 year warranty. The Insite sockliner and responsive Boost midsole provide cushioning and support as you step, walk and swing on the golf course. Exceptional Traction is offered with X-Torsion and Z-Traxion while Twistgrip construction gives you the gripping power you need. Buy Now View Product

Puma Ignite Fasten8 X Limited Edition $119.99 Puma’s Ignite Fasten8 spikeless golf shoe offers a step in comfort, breathability, support, stability, and excellent gripping power. The shoe features a performance mesh upper that is breathable and waterproof. The upper is constructed with a Fasten8 PWRStrap Fit System, featuring webbing straps integrated with the lacing system that provides a secure fit. The upper is also constructed with a PWRFrame and PWRCage, offering support and stability throughout your swing. The Ignite Foam midsole provides energy return, responsive comfort and stable cushioning. The outsole is strategically designed with directional lugs in proper zones for increased traction that offers more gripping power. Buy Now View Product

Adidas adiCross ZX PrimeBlue $129.99 Bring comfort and performance to your game in the Adidas adiCross ZX golf shoe. The Boost midsole provides energy return from first tee to final putt. The waterproof textile upper keeps your feet dry while providing comfort. Overlaying suede panels add a unique texture and a firm structure for support. EVA cushioning on the inside keeps your foot comfortable throughout the day while spikeless Traxion on the outside delivers grip on variable terrain. This stylish, versatile shoe transitions easily from the course to the clubhouse and beyond. Buy Now View Product