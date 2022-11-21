Save up to 50% on golf shoes in GOLF’s Pro Shop: your favorites

These are some of the golf shoes on sale this week. GOLF

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

Shop the GOLF Pro Shop’s Holiday Sale! Golf shoes are up to 50% off their original prices from your favorite brands. Start shopping while deals and Inventory last! And this list only scratches the surface of these deals. You can score the rest of our deals by tapping here.

If you love these must-have deals, check for additional styles, colors, and options by tapping the “buy now” button.

Save up to 50% on golf shoes in GOLF’s Pro Shop: Nike, Puma, Adidas, Callaway, and more!

Adidas

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Adidas RebelCross $99.99 The Adidas RebelCross golf shoe is the Ultimate crossover, combining performance and versatility. It features a BOOST and Lightstrike hybrid midsole that delivers lightweight cushioning and energy return through 18 holes and beyond. The Gripmore outsole offers maximum traction on the course while the Adiwear rubber provides spikeless comfort for post-round wear. Support is provided with a heel support clip while comfort is provided with an OrthoLite sockliner. The durable upper is constructed with full grain leather and microfiber.

True Linkswear True Lux Knit $99 The True Lux Knit golf shoe is constructed with a knit upper that offers exceptional breathability and water protection. A 2-year waterproof guarantee is included. The form fitting upper is bonded to a comfortable and luxurious sole. The WANDERLUX midsole offers superior rebound, energy return, and durability. The spikeless outsole is tour tested and features rubber treading that offers aggressive gripping power. The WANDERLUX interior features a padded heel cup and an all new super foam insert, providing extreme comfort.

True Linkswear True OG Feel $155 True OG Feel is designed for golf, walking, and outdoor adventure. The (OG) original outsole caters to those seeking a minimalist Barefoot feel. It offers a zero drop design, maximum flexibility, and treading that is on and off course ready. It offers exceptional breathability as well as a water repellant finish for rain protection.

Cougar

Puma ProAdapt $129.99 The Puma ProAdapt golf shoe features a full grain Atlantis leather upper that provides durability and waterproof protection with a 1 year warranty. The upper features an Adaptive Fit System that offers dual layer collar construction for extreme comfort. The inner shoe features an Adapt-Wrap Tongue that wraps around the instep to offer medial support. The AdaptFoam midsole provides stable cushioning, excellent dimensional stability, high energy return and ground feel. Features of the outsole include Dual-durometer tornado cleats for excellent gripping power throughout your swing and a ProAdapt full length TPU sole. The Sole is constructed with flex-groves in key areas that provide next level Traction and support, improved natural movement and unrivaled comfort for walking the course.

Puma ProAdapt AlphaCat $119.99 The Puma ProAdapt AlphaCat golf shoe is constructed with an EXO Shell upper that is engineered with mesh, providing breathability. The mesh lies underneath a TPU film that provides support. The upper provides water protection and comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty. AlphaCat features a molded comfort collar and Bootie construction for comfortable wear. The Adapt Foam midsole provides a stable ground feel, cushioning, and high energy return while the PROADAPT outsole provides ground gripping traction. The outsole is made with multi material that combines high-durometer, abrasion resistant TPU with multiple shaped lugs.

Puma Ignite Fasten8 Flash Limited Edition $69.99 Puma's Ignite Fasten8 spikeless golf shoe offers a step in comfort, breathability, support, stability, and excellent gripping power. The shoe features a performance mesh upper that is breathable and waterproof. The upper is constructed with a Fasten8 PWRStrap Fit System, featuring webbing straps integrated with the lacing system that provides a secure fit. The upper is also constructed with a PWRFrame and PWRCage, offering support and stability throughout your swing. The Ignite Foam midsole provides energy return, responsive comfort and stable cushioning. The outsole is strategically designed with directional lugs in proper zones for increased traction that offers more gripping power.

Puma Ignite Fasten8 Pro $79.99 Puma's Ignite Fasten8 Pro spikeless golf shoe offers step in comfort, support, stability, and excellent gripping power. The shoe features a waterproof upper that is constructed with a Fasten8 PWRStrap Fit System, featuring webbing straps integrated with the lacing system that provides a secure fit. The upper is also constructed with a PWRFrame and PWRCage, offering support and stability throughout your swing. The Ignite Foam midsole provides energy return, responsive comfort and stable cushioning. In addition, the midsole is wrapped with SoleShield, a micro thin TPU film that adds durability and makes cleaning off dirt and debris a breeze. The outsole is strategically designed with directional lugs in proper zones for increased traction that offers more gripping power.

Puma ProAdapt AlphaCat Disc $119.99 The Puma ProAdapt AlphaCat Disc golf shoe is constructed with an EXO Shell upper that is engineered with mesh, providing breathability. The mesh lies underneath a TPU film that provides support. The upper provides water protection and comes with a 1-year waterproof warranty. In addition, the upper is equipped with a micro-adjusting dial system that quickly and easily secures your foot for a locked in, consistent and custom fit. AlphaCat features a molded comfort collar, a ProFit insole, and Bootie construction for comfortable wear. The Adapt Foam midsole provides a stable ground feel, cushioning, and high energy return while the PROADAPT outsole provides ground gripping traction. The outsole is made with multi material that combines high-durometer, abrasion resistant TPU with multiple shaped lugs.

Puma Ignite PWRAdapt Caged Crafted $149.99 Puma's Ignite PWRAdapt Caged Crafted golf shoe features handcrafted elegance and modern development techniques. The upper is equipped with an ultra-thin PWRFrame that is strategically placed in high stress areas for lightweight support and enhanced stability. The premium leather saddle naturally patina during wear while also providing support and stability throughout each swing. The full-length IGNITE midsole provides unrivaled comfort and the Cleated outsole provides excellent grip, featuring PWRAdapt pods that allow each Spike to move independently for unbeatable 3-dimensional traction.

Callaway

Callaway Del Mar Sunset $69.95 Callaway's Del Mar Sunset spikeless golf shoe keeps your feet dry, comfortable, and grounded. It features a waterproof Opti-dri textile upper, an extra thick PU insole for superior comfort, an Opti-vent mesh liner for breathability, and a dura-rubber outsole with multi-directional lugs for exceptional traction.

Callaway Coronado V2 $79.95 Callaway's Coronado V2 golf shoe provides comfort, stability, support, and exceptional grip. It is equipped with a 9 Spike TPU Fusion-Lite outsole, offering all the stability and control you need. Support is offered with the CounterLok Heel Stabilizer while the ForgedFoam midsole provides superior comfort and performance. Inner comfort is provided with a 7mm molded PU insole and an Opti-vent mesh liner that offers breathability. The Opti-dri waterproof upper is constructed with microfiber leather and comes with a 2-year waterproof warranty.

Royal Albatross

Royal Albatross The Driver $160 The Albatross Driver design combines comfort, control and sport in a sneaker-style hybrid shoe. Driver is perfect for on or off course action. The shoe is crafted by hand with premium leather or suede. Comfort features include a soft calf lining, extra padding at the ankle collar, a spacious toe-box, and a bio-mechanically designed foam insole. The Lightweight Apex Sole is designed with multi-directional traction to keep your feet grounded on a variety of surfaces.

Nike

Nike Roshe G $69.95 Building on the popular Roshe shoes designed for Everyday comfort, the Nike Roshe G spikeless golf shoe comes with a lightweight, breathable upper with a flexible cupsole-like design for maximum cushioning. The foam midsole is also flexible and provides support with every step. Underneath, the spikeless outsole is made to be versatile and able to handle wet or dry conditions with ease. Additional features include gussets on the tongue to help keep debris out and pull tabs at the top and back for easy on and off wear. It's the kind of golf shoe you could (and should) wear all day long if you feel so inclined.

New Balance