Save up to 44% on Women’s golf shoes in GOLF’s Pro Shop

These Women’s golf shoes are on sale in GOLF’s pro shop. GOLF

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our Picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop.

Shop the GOLF Pro Shop’s Holiday Sale! Women’s golf shoes are up to 44% off their original prices from your favorite brands. Start shopping while deals and Inventory last! And this list only scratches the surface of our holiday sale. You can score the rest of our deals by tapping here.

If you love these must-have deals, check for additional styles, colors, and options by tapping the “buy now” button.

Save up to 44% on golf shoes in GOLF’s Pro Shop: Nike, Puma, Adidas, Callaway, and more!

Nike

All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy a linked product, GOLF.COM may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

Nike ACE SummerLite $74.99 Nike’s Ace SummerLite spikeless golf shoe offers exceptional breathability, helping to keep the foot free from sweat build up. This updated version of SummerLite features the original mesh design with a thin, flexible layer that helps keep out debris. It even has a smooth, micro-suede lining that’s so comfortable you can wear them without socks. Plus, the new integrated Traction pattern keeps the design as Lightweight as possible—without sacrificing grip. Buy Now View Product

Nike Roshe G $69.95 Building on the popular Roshe shoes designed for Everyday comfort, the Nike Roshe G spikeless golf shoe comes with a lightweight, breathable upper with a flexible cupsole-like design for maximum cushioning. The foam midsole is also flexible and provides support with every step. Underneath, the spikeless outsole is made to be versatile and able to handle wet or dry conditions with ease. Additional features include gussets on the tongue to help keep debris out and pull tabs at the top and back for easy on and off wear. It’s the kind of golf shoe you could (and should) wear all day long if you feel so inclined. Buy Now View Product

Nike React Ace Tour $89.99 Nike introduces the React Ace Tour spikeless golf shoe. It is designed and refined with the female athlete in mind. Every detail, from the new Traction pattern to the innovative lacing system, is built to perform. Features include the FlyEase lacing system, delivering a secure fit with a simple pull of the band, a foam sockliner for cushioned comfort, Nike React technology that delivers a springy ride, mudguard wraps for added durability in high-wear areas, and a new outsole pattern that integrates Traction along the Perimeter of the shoe. In addition, the critical Slipping zone beneath the metatarsal has added components to increase grip. Buy Now View Product

Nike Roshe G Tour $99.95 The sleek and streamlined Nike Roshe G Tour golf shoe resembles Nike’s Roshe sneaker, albeit in a dressed-up version made for the links. Comfort and foot support comes via Lunarlon cushioning, a plush midsole, an 8mm fitsole sockliner, an internal heel counter that stabilizes the foot, and extended saddle overlays for added support while walking or swinging. The Slim-Lok Spike system allows the 7 removable champ PiviX spikes to be locked into place for a rock-steady grip anywhere on the golf course. The synthetic microfiber upper comes with a 1-year waterproof guarantee, making the Roshe G Tour among the top choices for outstanding comfort paired with top-notch performance. Buy Now View Product

Adidas

Adidas AlphaFlex Sport $59.99 The Adidas AlphaFlex Sport golf shoe offers full-round comfort. It features Lightweight construction and a responsive EVA midsole. The shoe is designed with a wider fit for additional comfort. It is also designed with breathable mesh and a seam sealed, waterproof upper. The spikeless outsole is green friendly and features X-Traxion primary lugs for excellent traction throughout each round. Buy Now View Product

Adidas CrossKnit DPR $99.99 The Adidas CrossKnit DPR spikeless golf shoe supports your foot while also offering breathable comfort. The Lightweight PrimeKnit textile upper features a Forgeframe that keeps your foot stable during each golf swing. The EVA sockliner provides comfort and foot support as well. Additional support is offered with a full-length Boost midsole that features Cloudfoam cushioning. Excellent grip and balance is offered with a durable Adiwear outsole that features fish-scale Traxion tread. Buy Now View Product

Adidas S2G SL $79.99 The Adidas S2G spikeless golf shoe features a waterproof textile upper with sublimation print detailing, a Bounce midsole for responsive cushioning, and a V-Traxion outsole that provides exceptional traction for the support you need throughout each golf swing. *** Made with high-performance recycled materials and features a Primegreen upper made with 50% recycled content Buy Now View Product

Adidas S2G BOA $89.99 The Adidas S2G BOA golf shoe features a waterproof textile upper with sublimation print detailing. The upper is equipped with a BOA lacing system. Twist the BOA dial as needed for an adjustable, locked down feel. Additional features include a Bounce midsole for responsive cushioning and a 4-spike V-Traxion outsole that provides exceptional grip so you can power through each golf swing. Buy Now View Product

Cougar

Puma Ignite Fasten8 $79.99 Puma’s Ignite Fasten8 spikeless golf shoe offers a step in comfort, breathability, support, stability, and excellent gripping power. The shoe features a performance mesh upper that is breathable and waterproof. The upper is constructed with a Fasten8 PWRStrap Fit System, featuring webbing straps integrated with the lacing system that provides a secure fit. The upper is also constructed with a PWRFrame and PWRCage, offering support and stability throughout your swing. The Ignite Foam midsole provides energy return, responsive comfort and stable cushioning. The outsole is strategically designed with directional lugs in proper zones for increased traction that offers more gripping power. Buy Now View Product

Puma Laguna Fusion Slip-On $49.99 The Puma Laguna Fusion Slip-On spikeless golf shoe offers comfort and a sporty look. The outsole features strategically placed hexagons that provide multi-directional traction while 24 chevron-shaped lugs increase traction where it’s needed most. The midsole features a mix of super soft EVA foam and ultra-responsive rubber to provide unrivaled energy return and cushioning for long lasting comfort. The mesh upper provides excellent breathability and features a PWRFrame, offering Lightweight support and increased stability in high stress areas. Buy Now View Product

Puma Brea FUSION Sport $49.99 Puma has a knack for making fashion-forward golf shoes, and the Brea Fusion Sport is no exception. For luxurious comfort without giving up much-needed performance, the Brea Fusion Sport comes with a waterproof mesh upper that offers lasting durability with a stylish aesthetic. It’s built on top of Fusion Foam technology with an ultra-responsive feel for added comfort, and also comes with a lacing design that can be tightened with ease. It’s easily passable as a shoe for casual wear, making it a top choice for Golfers who want to wear the same shoe before, during, and after playing a round of golf. Buy Now View Product

Puma IGNITE NXT SOLE LACE $99.99 If you’re looking for a departure from the norm and want a golf shoe that looks and feels unlike any other, the IGNITE NXT SOLELACE spikeless shoe lends a fresh take on style and athleticism. In the IGNITE NXT SOLELACE, you’ll find a full-length IGNITE FOAM midsole, wrapped in SoleShield for added durability that provides unparalleled comfort and the feeling of a running shoe. Also unique is the SOLELACE Closure System, which wraps the shoe around your foot for a Barefoot feeling and the Ultimate security throughout the swing. On the organically-altered outsole, there are more than 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs in proper zones for increased traction throughout the swing delivering even more grip and power. To summarize, this is a shoe that fits like a minimalist running shoe, looks like a casual shoe, and performs exactly how it’s supposed to: like a golf shoe. (Fits slightly long, consider going down ½ size.) Buy Now View Product

Callaway

Callaway Coronado V2 SL $59.95 Callaway’s Coronado V2 SL golf shoe provides comfort, stability, and exceptional traction. The spikeless outsole features dura-rubber with multi-directional traction lugs while the Forged DX EVA midsole provides a natural ground feel and superior comfort. Inner comfort is provided with a 5mm PLUSfoam insole and an Opti-vent mesh liner that offers breathability. The Opti-dri waterproof upper is constructed with mesh and microfiber leather. A waterproof warranty is included. Buy Now View Product

New Balance

New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL V2 $69.95 The New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL spikeless golf shoe will keep your feet grounded, supported and comfortable on the links. The golf shoe is constructed with a SMART rubber outsole that features key performance zones with highlighted pressure mapping colors. The outsole provides excellent traction to keep your feet grounded throughout each golf swing. The soft FRESH FOAM midsole provides ultra cushioning for a cloud-like feel and perimeter stability for foot support. The CUSH+ insole provides superior comfort. Benefits of the upper shoe include durable microfiber leather with breathable mesh, waterproof construction, and a welded forefoot water-guard for extra water protection. Buy Now View Product

New Balance Fresh Foam Breathe $59.95 The New Balance Fresh Foam Breathe spikeless golf shoe is constructed with a breathable mesh upper. The upper features overlays that offer a supportive fit. The CUSH+ insole and 10 MM drop Fresh Foam midsole offers comfort and responsive cushioning. The Smart rubber outsole, featuring pressure mapping colors that highlight key performance zones, offers maximum durability and traction. Buy Now View Product

New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL $59.95 Borrowing much of the same tech found in the company’s popular running shoes, the New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL spikeless golf shoe will keep your feet grounded, supported, and comfortable all day long. The golf shoe is constructed with a SMART rubber outsole that features key performance zones with highlighted pressure mapping colors. This means excellent Traction to keep your feet grounded during your golf swing. Inside the shoe, the CUSH+ insole, wider forefoot, and soft Fresh Foam midsole provide ultra cushioning for a cloud-like feel and outstanding perimeter stability for added support. Outside, the upper is made of waterproof microfiber leather, a welded forefoot water-guard for extra protection, and Bootie construction for an Athletic fit. Buy Now View Product

New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL $79.95 Borrowing much of the same tech found in the company’s popular running shoes, the New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL spikeless golf shoe will keep your feet grounded, supported, and comfortable all day long. The golf shoe is constructed with a SMART rubber outsole that features key performance zones with highlighted pressure mapping colors. This means excellent Traction to keep your feet grounded during your golf swing. Inside the shoe, the CUSH+ insole, wider forefoot, and soft Fresh Foam midsole provide ultra cushioning for a cloud-like feel and outstanding perimeter stability for added support. Outside, the upper is made of waterproof microfiber leather, a welded forefoot water-guard for extra protection, and Bootie construction for an Athletic fit. Buy Now View Product

ECCO