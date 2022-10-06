Save Time and Still Watch Football

From August until well into the new year, football eats up the weekend. It’s a common lament that, once the season starts, Wives can’t expect much from their husbands after noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Football, despite the fitness of its players, is a flabby sport. The average professional game is more than three hours long, but the ball is in play for only about 11 minutes. As columnist George Will once quipped, “Football combines the two worst things about America: it is violence punctuated by committee meetings.” Most of what you see is players spending 40 seconds preparing for the next play, commentators discussing what has just occurred, and commercials. There is a more efficient way to consume football.

I sate my football addiction by watching highlights of most of the week’s games on YouTube shortly after each concludes. The National Football League helpfully cuts together the important plays into nine- to 15-minute videos and posts them within half an hour after the game ends.

The summaries don’t offer the prognostications of Tony Romo, the folksy sayings of Chris Collinsworth or the mellifluous story-telling of Al Michaels, but they do show football plainly for what it is: a long game with intense bursts of action that requires highly skilled commentators to make it enjoyable for the average viewer. The die-hard fans who are willing to while away their weekends in front of their televisions aren’t average viewers. They can easily follow the game and understand the stakes by seeing only the important plays.

This method of football viewing can also remedy the fantasy football problem. In Fantasy football, which more than 40 million Americans play, each roster is made up of NFL players from different teams. Fantasy players have a reason to watch most games, if only to see whether their tight end catches a touchdown. By watching the YouTube recaps, Fantasy players can see their rosters score, although admittedly without the excitement of watching in the moment.

In week 5 of the NFL season, 16 games will be played: three hours on Thursday, 14 on Sunday (there’s an early game in London), and three on Monday. Not including pre- and postgame shows, that’s 20 hours of viewing, and you still have to choose among games played at the same time on Sunday afternoon. By watching game summaries and cutting out the chaff, you can watch every significant play from every game in less than three hours.

Making your football habit more efficient is a big productivity gain. It’s fall, after all. Your wife would surely love to pick apples or carve pumpkins. Your kids would enjoy getting lost in a corn maze. And you would feel less guilty if you raked the leaves. None of those activities would keep you from sneaking away for a few minutes to catch the highlights.

Mr. Naida is an Assistant editorial features editor at the Journal.