Save The Date for The Center for the Arts Backstage BASH Fundraiser Event

The Center for the Arts announces their annual fundraiser event, Backstage BASH, will be held Saturday, April 22, and is currently seeking sponsorship.

The Backstage BASH will once again be held at The Center for the Arts, with the main event taking place Tented outdoors on College Street. An “after party” will also be an option with a later start time.

The 2023 Backstage BASH Chairs are Jimmy and Nikkole Aho and Kirk and Carrie Beth Catron. Committee members include Matt Ledbetter, Matthew Stump, Becca George, Angela Howard, Brad Hopkins, Julie King, Kayla Dodd, Eric Parks, Denise & Scott Kimberly.

“As our organization grows to enhance programs for the Rutherford County community, we need and want our community to be a part of this exclusive event to raise funds for The Center for the Arts. Sponsorship support is invaluable as we make plans to grow the Center and learn how we can effectively serve all our patrons and community,” shares Executive Director Regina Ward.

Funds that are raised at the Backstage BASH allow The Center for the Arts to secure rights to produce high-quality shows, hire top-notch directors, teachers, crew, and musicians, as well as continue Educating the youth of our community through our Center Stage Academy program (90 financial Scholarships were awarded to youth in 2022). The Backstage BASH also helps maintain (and improve) their historic 112-year-old building that so many call home.

There are multiple sponsorship levels offered. To learn more, visit www.boroarts.org/2023-bash

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT BOROARTS.ORG, CALL 615-904-2787, OR EMAIL [email protected]

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

The mission of The Center for the Arts is to enhance the quality of life in our community by providing cultural and economic enrichment through the arts.

The Center for the Arts opened to the public on December 1, 1995 and was originally funded by the City of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County. In 2008, The Center became a non-profit 501(c)3 organization and now depends on the generosity of the public for funding. Since opening, the Center for the Arts has been presenting Theatrical productions, visual art exhibitions, music concerts, dance performances, and educational classes.