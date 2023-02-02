Save the Date: 2023 UC Football Spring Game Set for April 15

Zach Stipe Associate AD / Communications

CINCINNATI – Cincinnati football’s annual Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 15.

The Bearcats will open their first spring practice under head Coach Scott Satterfield on March 6.

Following the Spring Game on April 15, the Bearcats will hold a Fan Fest, giving fans an opportunity to interact with players and coaches.

More details, including the timing, of the Spring Game and Fan Fest will come at a later date.

The Bearcats enter the Big 12 on July 1, and will hold seven home games inside Nippert Stadium this fall, including five against conference opponents. The 2023 schedule is certain to be one of the most challenging and exciting in school history.

UC is coming off a 9-4 season and a fifth consecutive Bowl appearance. The Bearcats will look to keep that streak alive under Satterfield, the 43rd head coach in school history.

He will guide UC into the Big 12 behind a team that includes All-Americans Dontay Corleone at defensive tackle and Mason Fletcher at punter, as well as all-conference defensive lineman Jowon Briggs and linebacker Deshawn Pace.

RESERVE YOUR 2023 SEASON TICKETS NOW

Current season ticket holders have until March 31 to renew their tickets for 2023.

for 2023. The Bearcats Ticket Office is also accepting deposits for new football season tickets here . There are a limited number of deposits available.

. There are a limited number of deposits available. A limited number of single-game tickets will go on sale this summer.