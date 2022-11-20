Save on these 7 sporty and stylish pairs

Shop these deals before they’re gone.

In case you haven’t noticed, the holiday shopping season is in full force.

That means now is the perfect time to snag some deals for the golf lover on your list — or hey, even yourself!

Check out seven pairs of stylish Women’s golf shoes we love below. Not only are they fashionable, they’re functional too — and you can enjoy mega-savings of as much as 40 percent off the retail price.

Click on the link below to view the shoes in detail and score the discount. And for more great gear for your game, browse through the offerings in GOLF’s Pro Shop — your Ultimate source for the latest stylish finds, all in one convenient place.

Adidas SolarMotion $89.99 The Adidas SolarMotion spikeless golf shoe is designed with lightweight, breathable fabric for all-day comfort. The breathable upper is made from textile/synthetic and features a waterproof finish. A 1 year waterproof warranty is included. Additional benefits of the upper include a pre-molded soft geo fit collar, additional stability skin, a higher side wall to wrap and stabilize the foot, and more heel lift to promote smooth walking and weight shift. The insite sockliner with new molded EVA keeps the foot supported and comfortable. The midsole offers superior sock absorption and a cushioned ride. It features a combination of LightStrike and Boost construction. The outsole offers exceptional performance with new data informed grip more lugs for traction, superior flexibility with flex groove, and more sharp edges to give robust rotational grip. Buy Now View Product

New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL V2 $69.95 The New Balance Fresh Foam Links SL spikeless golf shoe will keep your feet grounded, supported and comfortable on the links. The golf shoe is constructed with a SMART rubber outsole that features key performance zones with highlighted pressure mapping colors. The outsole provides excellent traction to keep your feet grounded throughout each golf swing. The soft FRESH FOAM midsole provides ultra cushioning for a cloud-like feel and perimeter stability for foot support. The CUSH+ insole provides superior comfort. Benefits of the upper shoe include durable microfiber leather with breathable mesh, waterproof construction, and a welded forefoot water-guard for extra water protection. Buy Now View Product

Callaway Coronado V2 SL $59.95 Callaway’s Coronado V2 SL golf shoe provides comfort, stability, and exceptional traction. The spikeless outsole features dura-rubber with multi-directional traction lugs while the Forged DX EVA midsole provides a natural ground feel and superior comfort. Inner comfort is provided with a 5mm PLUSfoam insole and an Opti-vent mesh liner that offers breathability. The Opti-dri waterproof upper is constructed with mesh and microfiber leather. A waterproof warranty is included. Buy Now View Product

Adidas SummerVent $89.99 The Adidas SummerVent spikeless golf shoe offers support and comfort with a Bounce midsole that features TPU torsion. It offers exceptional Traction with a TwistGrip and ZG inspired outsole. The breathable mesh upper is engineered with Heat.RDY technology, absorbing moisture, drying quickly, and allowing air flow to keep the foot cool and comfortable during those heated days. Buy Now View Product

ECCO Biom Hybrid 1 $139 The Ecco Biom Hybrid 1 spikeless golf shoes are constructed with fine Yak leather, featuring Hydromax technology that provides superior weather and perspiration resistance. Additional features include an EDTS Traction system with approximately 100 TPU Traction bars and 800 Traction angles, a performance-enhanced cushioning inlay sole, and a Zonal FluidForm midsole. Buy Now View Product

Puma Ignite Fasten8 $79.99 Puma’s Ignite Fasten8 spikeless golf shoe offers a step in comfort, breathability, support, stability, and excellent gripping power. The shoe features a performance mesh upper that is breathable and waterproof. The upper is constructed with a Fasten8 PWRStrap Fit System, featuring webbing straps integrated with the lacing system that provides a secure fit. The upper is also constructed with a PWRFrame and PWRCage, offering support and stability throughout your swing. The Ignite Foam midsole provides energy return, responsive comfort and stable cushioning. The outsole is strategically designed with directional lugs in proper zones for increased traction that offers more gripping power. Buy Now View Product

Puma IGNITE NXT SOLE LACE $99.99 If you’re looking for a departure from the norm and want a golf shoe that looks and feels unlike any other, the IGNITE NXT SOLELACE spikeless shoe lends a fresh take on style and athleticism. In the IGNITE NXT SOLELACE, you’ll find a full-length IGNITE FOAM midsole, wrapped in SoleShield for added durability that provides unparalleled comfort and the feeling of a running shoe. Also unique is the SOLELACE Closure System, which wraps the shoe around your foot for a Barefoot feeling and the Ultimate security throughout the swing. On the organically-altered outsole, there are more than 100 strategically placed directional hexagon lugs in proper zones for increased traction throughout the swing delivering even more grip and power. To summarize, this is a shoe that fits like a minimalist running shoe, looks like a casual shoe, and performs exactly how it’s supposed to: like a golf shoe. (Fits slightly long, consider going down ½ size.) Buy Now View Product