Save big on Apple Watches, Razor Scooters and NBA pro gear

Get sporty: Smart watches and outdoor activities are fun for the whole family. (Photo: Walmart)

If you’ve not yet taken advantage of Walmart’s amazing Deals for Days sales this season, now’s your chance. All through November, Black Friday-worthy Bargains have graced the retailer’s site, giving shoppers deep discounts on the most coveted gifts of the year. The deals continue to be so good, in fact, that you’ll want to keep some things for yourself! Today’s epic sales will save you hundreds on top brands like Apple and Razor. This batch is designed to keep you moving and will definitely score you some points!

1. Get smart…and fit

Walmart Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker $49$100Clay $51 Google’s Fitbit inspires healthy habits, from exercise and daily steps, to nutrition and sleep patterns. This convenient wristband comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium membership for new Premium users. Slim and easy-to-use, you’ll wonder how you lived without this 24/7 heart rate and fitness tracker. With up to 10 days of battery life, this little gadget is as reliable as it is motivating, thanks to celebrity competitions and daily inspiration. Plus, get call, text, calendar and Smartphone app Notifications right on your wrist when your phone is nearby. Says a five star reviewer, “I love this so much… It’s super easy to set up. There’s an app that you download that walks you through set up. It tracks just about everything you’d want it to. You’re also able to swim with it on…It’s a great motivator if you’re looking to become more active.” $49 at Walmart

2. Play hoops in your driveway

Walmart NBA 50″ Portable Basketball Hoop with Polycarbonate Backboard $198$220Clay $22 You’ll be the Envy of your block once this professional, officially licensed, NBA branded, Portable basketball hoop is set up. Set it in your driveway, on the back patio or move this portable hoop onto the dead end street and start ballin’. A durable polycarbonate backboard serves up game like a pro, while its adjustable crank system allows you to set it for little tikes and adjust it as they grow. Fill the base with water or sand for stability and you’ll be ready to play HORSE. Says a happy baller, “Not hard to put together. Looks clean and professional. It even has ball space to store the balls on the base. I love it. The hoop also goes up and down with ease.” $198 at Walmart

3. Ditch the phone for hands free calls

Walmart Apple Watch SE GPS $149$279Clay $130 Free yourself to multitask or just run out of the house and stay connected with this smart Apple Watch. With a flick of the wrist you’ll have access to calls, texts and apps, including Apple’s fitness app so you can keep track of activity levels. So smart, it even monitors your heart rate and notifies you of irregularities. Better yet, if you take a hard spill, Apple will call emergency services. Says a convert, “Love love love — only wish I bought it sooner! Absolutely love! I was hesitant to purchase for a long time, because I never minded taking my phone everywhere, but sometimes your hands are full and you don’t want to have to fish it out of your bag/pocket. Apple watch makes everything so much more convenient and streamlined~ I have 4 diff watch faces going at the same time (one for aesthetics, one for working at the office, one for going outside, and one for my exercise routine) it’s a Fantastic way to organize your apps for quick/efficient access and it’s so easy to swipe to switch watch faces.” $149 at Walmart

4. Get a jump on this great gift

Wamart Bounce Pro 14ft Trampoline With Enclosure Combo $159$198Clay $39 Got some high energy kids? The Bounce Pro 14-foot trampoline is a great addition to any yard. Why pay for those pricey trips to the trampoline park when you can have your own personal bounce park at home? The frame is made of high quality galvanized steel tubes to provide durability and stability, while the net enclosure keeps the kids safely inside. The jump mat, spring pad Protector and safety enclosure netting are UV resistant and ultra-durable. Says a thrilled Grandma, “My daughter bought the Bounce Pro 14ft Trampoline With Enclosure Combo for her two little boys and they just loved to climb in the enclosure and jump around and get all that energy out. So I bought one for Grandma’s house and its so fun for all of my visitors’ kids to have something to play on. The zip closure helps keep them safe. It was a Breeze to put together for the group of guys and my daughter who already put hers together, less than an hour. 14 feet is pretty big, my 22 year old can do flips just like when he was 10 years old.” $159 at Walmart

5. Get this sleek electric scooter and save a bundle

Walmart Razor Adult Electric Scooter $299$500Clay $201 Looking to save money on gas (and help offset your carbon footprint while you’re at it)? The Razor C35 SLA adult electric scooter is the answer. While you’ll typically see a scooter like this Retailing for close to $500, right now you can get it at Walmart for the special price of just $299. This Portable scooter goes up to 15 MPH and up to 10 miles on a single charge, making it the perfect local commuter vehicle. Great for quick errands or a ride around town, this electric scooter is designed for the kid inside every adult. It features a Super Cushion 12.5-inch front pneumatic tire and an 8.5-inch rear pneumatic tire, balancing your ride so it’s comfortable on bumpy terrain for up to 40 minutes. Folds for convenient storage at home and work. Says a five star reviewer, “I am so happy I got this electric scooter as gas prices have skyrocketed in my area. I have been riding around along the beaches, up and down steep hills, over the worst maintained roads and sidewalks. This thing is a champ! At first I was concerned that other brands had suspension bits to make their rides more plush, but the size of the wheels on this scooter negates the need for those parts that may fail as time passes!” $299 at Walmart

