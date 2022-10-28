Save $80 on this Portable golf Simulator that lets you play or practice anywhere



TL;DR: As of Oct. 28, you can get the Phigolf Premium Swing Trainer Bundle(opens in a new tab) for just $199.99 instead of $279 — that’s a 28% discount.

Imagine getting in a golf game anytime, anywhere, rain or shine. That’s exactly what Phigolf makes possible. This mobile golf game Simulator(opens in a new tab) doesn’t just let you work on your swing and play a round of golf at home, its Portable status means it can also be set up in a backyard, an office, a hotel room, a bar, or anywhere else you’ve always wanted to play or work on your swing.

Whether you’re an avid golfer or you want to give a great gift to someone, the Phigolf Premium Swing Trainer Bundle is currently on sale for $199.99 — 28% off the usual price — right in time for the holiday season. Get one for yourself or snag this premium golf gift during this limited-time sale.

Gone are the days of playing golf with your fingertips on a screen! Phigolf gives any golf lover a new way to play and practice their favorite game. It lets users use their own golf swing with the Phigolf swing stick, which includes a 9-axis 3D swing sensor so they can watch as their avatar mirrors their real-life swing on the screen.

Get in a round of Phigolf while feeling like you’re playing on photorealistic versions of world-famous golf courses, or pick a different game mode and work on putting with the putting range mode or spend some time on the driver range. There’s also the option to connect with other golf lovers, thanks to the Phigolf community, where you can play head-to-head rounds with other players from all over the globe.

With wide compatibility, Phigolf can be played on both Apple and Android devices, or tablet devices equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 or higher. It also now works with three apps — WGT Golf, E6 Connect, and the Phigolf App — which offers nine courses and practice ranges for free.

Take golf home with you with the Phigolf Premium Swing Trainer Bundle(opens in a new tab). It’s available now for $199.99 for a limited time.

