Save $50 Off Golf Simulator That’s Featured at CES 2023

Since most golf courses are usually closed for the winter due to frost, snow, rain, and generally freezing weather, it may be frustrating for those who want to practice or play regularly. Not to mention, playing in winter weather may produce many challenges. If you’re a golfer who wants to stay in shape during the cold season, you could use a golf simulator in your own home.

The incredibly popular Phigolf Home Golf Simulator World Tour Edition will help scratch that itch and stay limber. Plus, you get to keep comfortable in the warmth of your own home. It’s on sale right now for $199.99 for a limited time so don’t wait too long to score it!

You can play by yourself, with family, or against other players online. It’s not only a smart way to practice your swing and other skills, but you can even familiarize yourself with the golf course you’ll be playing your next game. PhiGolf has access to over 38,000 golf courses including country clubs and city links. Each course is measured accurately by GPS mapping of L1 Technologies so you will kind of feel like you’re playing at the actual green. It’s fun, intuitive, and realistic!

With your purchase, you’ll receive a Weighted training stick with a built-in Weighted mechanism that makes you feel like you’re using an actual golf club. With each swing, putt, drive, and chip players will receive a live 3D analysis of their moves which can help provide insight and lead to improvement.

The Phigolf sensor is plugged into the end of a swing trainer or a real glub club. When connected to Bluetooth, the sensor will read your swing as you move the club and will relay the analytics to the Simulator app. It’s a smart way to get an Insightful analysis of your swing. You can use your TV to play with the Phigolf by using a mirroring device (AppleTV, Chromecast, or an HDMI cable) and watch the golf ball fly far on your TV!

The Phigolf was Featured at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5 to 8 where it gave the media Demos of the new features and capabilities of the game. It was also successfully funded on Kickstarter at $177,116!

