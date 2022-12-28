Save 50% is Paramount+; See every Champions League game

CBS has unveiled coverage plans for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 that kicks off this February. And you can save 50% on Paramount+ if you act now, and watch every single UEFA Champions League game at a discounted rate.

If you don’t already have Paramount+, now is an excellent time to jump on board. You can save 50% off an annual plan ($24.99 for 12 months instead of the $49.99 regular price). Be sure to use promo code “ALLYEAR”. If you already have a subscription (which starts at $4.99/month) and plan on keeping it, switching to the annual plan and using the code gets you the savings as well.

But you have to hurry – the offer expires on December 31, 2022, so you don’t have long to take advantage and lock yourself in to all the European club action. Plus, in addition to Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, Paramount+ also carries Serie A, the NWSL, Scottish Premiership, Women’s Super League, Brasileirão, Argentine Primera, and select international games and competitions, so it’s really a great deal for soccer fans.

UEFA Champions League Returns in February

The Round of 16 begins on Valentine’s Day, February 14th and runs through March 15. Every game will be streamed live on Paramount+, with six games Featured on the main CBS over-the-air TV network (all games at 3:00 PM ET ):

Tuesday, February 14: PSG vs. Bayern Munich

Wednesday, February 15: Borussia Dortmund vs. Chelsea

Tuesday, February 21: Liverpool vs. Real Madrid

Wednesday, February 22: RB Leipzig vs. Manchester City

Tuesday, March 7: Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday, March 8: Bayern vs. PSG -or- Tottenham vs. AC Milan*

*Specific 3/8 match airing on CBS will be determined at a later date

Each match day will also feature “UEFA Champions League Today” pregame show airing at 2:00PM on Paramount+ (simulcast on CBS on 2/14, 2/15, 2/21, 2/22, 3/7, and 3/8 ), with post game coverage each day at 5:00 PM on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.