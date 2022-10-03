Save 26% on the ‘insanely fun’ game set

Spikeball is an ‘insanely fun’ backyard game, plus an Incredible workout — and it’s on sale (Photo via Amazon)

You’ve seen it on the beach, you’ve passed it in the park, and now, it’s time to play it for yourself: that’s right, we’re talking about Spikeball.

What is Spikeball?

Spikeball is a new-ish sport that refers to itself as “the love child between volleyball and four-square.” It’s played two-on-two with a taut hula hoop-sized Spikeball net placed between teams.

To play, teams Spike the ball down on the net to Ricochet it back to their opponents. Like volleyball, players have up to three hits between them to control the ball and bounce it back off the net. When the other team misses the ball, your team gets a point.

Spikeball first made headlines back in 2015 when it aired on “Shark Tank.” While the deal ultimately fell through, the sport grew to become a multi-million dollar phenomenon with players from around the world.

Save big on Spikeball

Right now, Amazon Canada shoppers can save 26 per cent on the original Spikeball game set, which includes a Spikeball-branded net and ball, a drawstring storage bag, as well as a rulebook.

While errant Dives and falls are bound to happen in any worthwhile game of Spikeball, the net’s collapsible legs make the product Tougher and less likely to break during an intense match. As a bonus, its foldable legs are easy to pack up, leaving more time to play at the end of the day.

The net is adjustable so that players can adapt the tightness to their skill level (more bounce for new players, less bounce for advanced players) and has built-in rim hooks for a more consistent bounce.

Why shoppers love it

With more than 3,500 five-star reviews, it’s no wonder the Spikeball set has become Amazon’s no.1 best-selling lawn game.

Shoppers call the family-friendly game “insanely fun” and say it’s accessible for all levels of skill and athleticism.

There is “absolutely nothing bad to say” about Spikeball, writes one shopper, who adds that it’s a “great sport” for Athletes and “less Athletic people” as well.

According to another reviewer, Spikebill is a “great way” for kids to “use up some energy.”

Whether you play with two, four or six players, Spikeball is “extremely versatile,” writes one reviewer. It’s a “great workout,” but “more importantly, it’s tons of fun,” they note.

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some Amazon shoppers call the set “too expensive” for what it is.

For the price, the set should come with “at least two balls,” writes one user.

The “kids enjoy playing it,” but it’s “definitely too expensive,” echoes another.

The verdict

With more than 3,500 five-star reviews singing its praises, Amazon shoppers agree that Spikeball is a worthwhile backyard investment. On sale for 26 per cent off, reviewers call the game “insanely fun” and say it’s a “great workout.” However, several shoppers complain about Spikeball’s $60 price tag and wish the set came with more balls.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

