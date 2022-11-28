Save $120 on this sleek and stylish rangefinder

Jessica Marksbury




Score a huge discount on Pinned’s Prism rangefinder for a limited time.

If you’re in the market for a new rangefinder this holiday season, there’s never been a better time to invest.

Deals abound this Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday weekend, but you’ll be hard-pressed to do better than the Incredible $120 savings Pinned is offering on their popular Prism rangefinder model.

The Prism comes in six different colors (black, white, red, “Carolina” blue, pink and green) and is packed with useful features.

A few highlights: slope technology, a built-in magnet, USB charging, an auto-optimized display and the ability to go 60 rounds on a single charge.

Check out the item in detail with the link below, and snag yours now before the steep discount expires!

The Prism – Pinned Golf Rangefinder

$229.99

From the six brand new colors to the many added features, The Prism is the best looking and most feature packed golf rangefinder we have ever created!

Jessica Marksbury

Golf.com Photographer

As a four-year member of Columbia’s Inaugural class of female varsity golfers, Jessica can out-birdie everyone on the masthead. She can out-hustle them in the office, too, where she’s primarily responsible for producing both print and online features, and overseeing major special projects, such as GOLF’s Inaugural Style Issue, which debuted in February 2018. Her original interview series, “A Round With,” debuted in November of 2015, and appeared both in the Magazine and in video form on GOLF.com.

