Save $100 on this sporty and stylish golf shoe for a limited time

The True Linkswear Tru Lux Knit looks great on and off the course.

Although your inbox is likely cluttered with Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday sales galore, this is one discount you definitely don’t want to miss.

True Linkswear has long been a standard-bearer for shoes that are not only comfortable but have loads of lifestyle appeal. And the Tru Lux Knit is no exception.

Marley Sims





Crafted with high-end accent details, an on-trend waterproof knit upper and a spikeless outsole, the Tru Lux Knit is a shoe you’ll want to rock both on and off the course.

The best part? Right now you can save a whopping $100 (!) on a pair for yourself or a loved one. A smokin’ deal if there ever was one!

Check out the shoe in detail below, and click to purchase before they sell out! And to browse more great gear for your game, make sure to visit GOLF’s Pro Shop.

True Linkswear True Lux Knit $99 The True Lux Knit golf shoe is constructed with a knit upper that offers exceptional breathability and water protection. A 2-year waterproof guarantee is included. The form fitting upper is bonded to a comfortable and luxurious sole. The WANDERLUX midsole offers superior rebound, energy return, and durability. The spikeless outsole is tour tested and features rubber treading that offers aggressive gripping power. The WANDERLUX interior features a padded heel cup and an all new super foam insert, providing extreme comfort. Buy Now View Product