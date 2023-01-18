Savannah High’s Michael Moore resigns as head football Coach

Savannah High is in the market for a new football coach as Michael Moore has stepped down from his position running the program, Blue Jacket Athletic Director Tim Jordan said Tuesday.

Moore took over as the head coach facing a challenging situation in 2020, as the team had posted a 2-18 in the two seasons prior. He started in the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic and saw his first season shortened to seven games. The Blue Jackets were winless this season, with an 0-10 record and Moore went 4-23 in his three-year tenure.

Moore said health issues played a role in his decision to step down.

“It was just time,” said Moore, 50, who had previous head coaching experience at New Hampstead, after coaching a variety of sports at Johnson from 1998-2015, including a stint as Athletic director. “I’ve been in the school system for 26 years and I’ve been having some health issues I’ve been dealing with. I just thought I needed to step back. I may stay in coaching, but I need to step away from the head coaching role.”

