Savannah High’s Michael Moore resigns as head football Coach

Savannah High is in the market for a new football coach as Michael Moore has stepped down from his position running the program, Blue Jacket Athletic Director Tim Jordan said Tuesday.

Moore took over as the head coach facing a challenging situation in 2020, as the team had posted a 2-18 in the two seasons prior. He started in the middle of the Covid-19 Pandemic and saw his first season shortened to seven games. The Blue Jackets were winless this season, with an 0-10 record and Moore went 4-23 in his three-year tenure.

Moore said health issues played a role in his decision to step down.

“It was just time,” said Moore, 50, who had previous head coaching experience at New Hampstead, after coaching a variety of sports at Johnson from 1998-2015, including a stint as Athletic director. “I’ve been in the school system for 26 years and I’ve been having some health issues I’ve been dealing with. I just thought I needed to step back. I may stay in coaching, but I need to step away from the head coaching role.”

He said he may continue on as an Assistant coach, and didn’t rule out Landing in a spot like Bryan County.

“That’s one of the places I would consider, because it’s in the surrounding area and that would be a plus,” Moore said. “I enjoyed my time coaching at Savannah High, and know there’s still a lot of work to be done. I just need to take care of myself and get back on my feet.”

Jordan thanked Moore for his service and said the school will immediately start searching for a replacement.

“Coach Moore said he was leaving for personal reasons,” Jordan said. “We’ve always been known as a basketball school since I started here in the 1990s, but we’ve had some good teams in the past and we want to get back to that. We’ve got great facilities with a brand new stadium on campus, which has drawn a lot more interest in the program. We’re moving in the right direction and I think this would be a great job for the right coach.”

Savannah High’s last playoff win came in 2016 when the Blue Jackets posted a 9-3 record under Coach Tony Welch, now the head Coach at Jenkins.

Dennis Knight covers sports for the Savannah Morning News. Contact him at [email protected] Twitter: @DennisKnightSMN