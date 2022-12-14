Savannah GA looking for artist designs for aluminum to-go cups

Sure, people love the historic homes, history and culture of Savannah. That’s why millions visit each year. But Let’s also not pretend that the ability to grab a drink and walk around isn’t a fun little quirk that crafts the Hostess City into a destination as well.

In an effort to help make the asset into a sustainable one, the Savannah Downtown Business Association has introduced the recyclable, aluminum cup, which allows visitors and locals alike to pick up a drink and ditch its plastic cousin.

But in a city rife with talented artists, it seems wrong to just go with a basic design. So earlier this year, the Savannah DBA selected a summer-themed design by artist Dana Richardson to grace the cup and become a celebration of the city’s arts and culture scene while taking a sip of beer.

