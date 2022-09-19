Savannah Enmarket Arena hosts men’s women’s college basketball tournament

Macon’s Mercer University and Sun Belt Conference members South Alabama and James Madison are among the men’s basketball teams competing in the new Hostillo Hoops Community Classic on Thanksgiving week in Savannah.

Enmarket Arena will host the college tournaments for Women’s and men’s teams on Nov. 21-27. The event was officially announced Monday through OVG360, a division of Oak View Group which operates the new arena, and Fastlane, a New York City-based marketing and communications agency.

Former Georgia Southern head Coach Mark Byington, shown with the Eagles against Auburn on Nov. 5, 2019, in Auburn, Alabama, will return to Southeast Georgia when his James Madison team plays in Savannah on Thanksgiving week.

The event brings NCAA Division I basketball back to the Coastal Empire after a five-year absence. The Hostess City had previously hosted the Savannah Invitational, an NCAA Division I Women’s and men’s tournament at the Savannah Civic Center in 2016 and ’17.

Some details about the basketball tournament, which includes sponsorship from the Savannah Sports Council, had been previously announced. It was reported in August that men’s teams from Georgia and Xavier, a strong national program in Cincinnati, Ohio, have verbally committed to the second annual tournament in 2023.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button