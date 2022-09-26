Sault volleyball survives match with Rudyard in five sets

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault High volleyball team got off to a little bit of a rough start on Thursday in their Straits Area Conference Matchup with the Rudyard Bulldogs, but finished strong to take a five-set win 18-25, 26-24, 21- 25, 25-20, 15-6.

“This was a really tough win for us,” Sault Coach Stephanie Lynn said after. “Rudyard really made us work for every point we got, so kudos to them. I have tp credit my team in those last few games though. They took the little pieces from each game and started to put and control the pace of the game a little bit.”

Rudyard played well early in the match as they were doing a good job communicating defensively. Another key for the Bulldogs was that instead of trying to smash through the taller Sault blockers, they used a lot of tips for easy points. When they did spike, it was all about angles, never hitting straight into the hands of the defenders.

