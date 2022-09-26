Sault volleyball survives match with Rudyard in five sets

SAULT STE. MARIE – The Sault High volleyball team got off to a little bit of a rough start on Thursday in their Straits Area Conference Matchup with the Rudyard Bulldogs, but finished strong to take a five-set win 18-25, 26-24, 21- 25, 25-20, 15-6.

“This was a really tough win for us,” Sault Coach Stephanie Lynn said after. “Rudyard really made us work for every point we got, so kudos to them. I have tp credit my team in those last few games though. They took the little pieces from each game and started to put and control the pace of the game a little bit.”

Rudyard played well early in the match as they were doing a good job communicating defensively. Another key for the Bulldogs was that instead of trying to smash through the taller Sault blockers, they used a lot of tips for easy points. When they did spike, it was all about angles, never hitting straight into the hands of the defenders.

“We played really well early in the match,” Rudyard Coach Jodie Postma said. “We were talking and doing the things that we needed to do.”

With the Bulldogs up two games to one, the tide started to turn. In the earlier games, the Sault struggled to set its hitters and had to settle for simply sending over free balls. That began to change though late in the match as free balls turned into spikes for hitters Laura Innerebner and Claire Erickson.

“We may have gotten a little tired,” Postma said of her team. “That’s one of the things we’ve been working on is staying in the game mentally.”

The wheels started to come off for the Bulldogs in the fourth game. As the Sault started to find its rhythm, the Bulldogs lost theirs. Balls that were being routinely returned in the early stages of the match were now being shanked out of bounds by the Rudyard defenders, and the Sault fed off that and ramped up the barrage.

“Truth be told, we underestimated Rudyard,” Lynn said. “They were really scrappy and took advantage of every single opening and hole that we had in our defense. This was a good conference win for us, and will definitely help prepare us for upcoming matches.”

The Sault had all the momentum heading into the final set, and it showed as the Blue Devils jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back.

Innerebner led the Sault on the night with 21 kills, while Erickson had 17, Lucy Huskey had 28 digs to lead the Devils, while Izzy DeWildt had 11. Ke nnedy Hagan and Chelsea McLeod had 10 digs each. Innerebner also had four blocks.

For the Bulldogs, Eve Cheney had 14 kills and seven digs, while Klaire Kwiatkowski had 12 kills and 11 digs. Meagan Postma had nine kills. Summer Smith led the ‘Dogs in assists and digs, with 28 and 23, respectively.

Blue Devils finish second in St. Ignace Invitational

On Saturday, the Blue Devil volleyball team notched a second-place finish at the St. Ignace Invitational.

In pool play, the Devils knocked off Boyne Falls 25-14 and 25-14, Pickford 25-10 and 25-18, Rogers City 25-11 and 25-13. They split with the Cedarville-Detour Islanders 25-20 and 20-25.

Upon reaching bracket play, the Sault knocked off St. Ignace 25-17 and 25-18 before falling to Inland Lakes 27-29, 26-24, and 11-15.

Claire Erickson led the Sault with 46 kills on the day, while Laura Innerebner and Kenzie Bell had 27 and 24 kills, respectively Hillary Porcaro added 21. Kennedy Hagan had 114 assists, while Lucy Huskey led the team in digs with 39. Izzy Dewildt had 38 digs, while Chelsea McLeod had 26 digs.