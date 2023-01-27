Saudi Soccer League Targeting 1 Star Player After Cristiano Ronaldo Announcement

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – JANUARY 03: Cristiano Ronaldo Attends a press conference during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Having successfully recruited the great Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks, the Saudi Arabian soccer league has its eyes set on bringing another global superstar into the fold.

According to ESPN, the Saudi Professional League (SPL) is interested in trying to recruit Lionel Messi to join their league. Messi’s contract at current club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is up at the end of this season and the SPL hopes to recruit him.

