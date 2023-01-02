Saudi Arabia showers Cristiano with gold: Soccer, image rights, endorsements and ambassadorships

Cristiano Ronaldo is scheduled to arrive in Riyadh late on Monday. He will do so in a private plane and land to a huge reception, as if he were a head of state. He arrives with the status of a world star that transcends sport, hence the 200 million euros guaranteed in the contract that he has signed, a contract of the likes never signed by any footballer.

Al-Nassr fans are already waiting for Cristiano: “Ronaldo, Ronaldo…”.

The ties between Saudi Arabia and the striker will run until 2030, although his commitment as a footballer will last until June 30, 2025. A deal that carries a commission of close to 30 million euros and in which Jorge Mendes does not figure and Ricardo Regufe does.

On Tuesday he will be presented as Al Nasr‘s new player, when he will meet Rudi Garcia, his new coach, and his teammates in the Saudi Adventure that, according to the script, will go far beyond his contract as a footballer. His first and foremost objective is for his new team to regain dominance and become Champions again, and then become the reference point in the country.

As presentaron la ‘bomba Cristiano’ en la televisin de Arabia Saud

As soon as he sets foot in Saudi Arabia, the striker will begin to feel what his arrival in a country that has decided to bet Heavily on sport as a way to achieve international recognition means. Christian will become the highest-paid sportsman in the world, but not only for his role on the pitch, but also for what he will represent.

As a footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has signed until June 30, 2025. The amount of this contract reaches 225 million euros, but with it comes a multitude of ‘business matters’ that have delayed the official signing of an agreement reached in the middle of the World Cup, as MARCA has been reporting since November 23.

The former Real Madrid player will continue his profession in a competition away from the spotlight, but that does not mean that his ambition will be left at Barajas airport. Far from it. He is taking on a different challenge, but he has realized that his trip to Saudi Arabia, in addition to the Sporting aspect, has a component that goes far beyond that. Christian is going to become an attraction to promote the country at all levels. It is a challenge and the Portuguese says he is ready.

No club that conforms to the rules of a competition can afford to pay that 200 million euros, hence Cristiano Ronaldo has assumed important advertising contracts, presences in events for the promotion of Saudi Arabia and assume the image of that bid to organize the World Cup they are seeking for 2030 or 2034. He will be involved in the first person. All of this means that Al Nasr will not have any legal problems compared to other clubs. In this way, they have managed to make the contract amount very attractive.

In addition, the contract has additions that Cristiano Ronaldo will live in a luxury house, will have a plane for trips to Spain and Portugal and attention to detail for what he and his family may need.

The leaders of Al Nasr, current leaders of the league, want to build a team tailored to the Portuguese. As we have been reporting, they dream of becoming the Arab Real Madridwhich is why they are looking for Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric. With the market already open, there will be departures from the current squad, as well as the signing of players who can raise the level of the group.

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will have a cascading effect on the rest of the teams, at least those fighting for the title, in the search for reinforcements, especially with players with name and weight in international soccer. It should not be Forgotten that last summer another Saudi Arabian team had already approached Cristiano Ronaldo himself.