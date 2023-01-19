Saudi All-Star XI – Team Cristiano Ronaldo is playing with vs Lionel Messi & Paris Saint-Germain

Who are Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammates in the Saudi All-Star XI which will face Lionel Messi and PSG?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will come face to face once again on Thursday as Paris Saint-Germain take on a Saudi All-Star XI in a friendly match in Riyadh.

The Portuguese star will finally make his maiden appearance in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr earlier in January.

All the tickets are already sold out as the Asian Nation awaits a blockbuster Clash featuring two of the Greatest footballers of all time.

Who is in the Saudi All-Star XI team?

New Al-Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to lead the Saudi All-Star XI against PSG. He will be in the company of players like former Brazil international Luis Gustavo and Saudi Arabia Internationals Mohammed Kanno and Salem Al-Dawsari, who had scored his team’s winning goal against Argentina in the 2022 World Cup.

Former Arsenal and current Al-Nassr goalkeeper David Ospina had to undergo elbow surgery and will not feature in this tie.

Where to watch Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG?

beIN Sports have the right to broadcast the game. Other than their channels, the match will also be available on PSG’s official YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitch pages.

