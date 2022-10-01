Sauceda, Wegener Net Goals in Tie with Hawks

Next Game: Truman 10/2/2022 | 12 P.M October 02 (Sun) / 12 PM Truman

INDIANAPOLIS – The University of Indianapolis Women’s soccer team faced a gritty Quincy Hawks team on Friday night. After 90 minutes of back and forth play, the teams landed at a 2-2 draw, the fourth of the Greyhounds season and the fifth for the Hawks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Greyhounds jumped out fast against the Hawks, forcing a corner kick at the 4th minute of action which resulted in a tough shot by Maria Herrero , which was saved by the Hawks goalkeeper. But the Hounds kept the momentum in their favor, sending two more shots on net in rapid succession and eventually putting the ball in the back of the net off the right foot of Kiki Sauceda .

The first half ended with a quality defensive effort by the Hounds, limiting the opportunities of the Hawks.



Quincy swept in fast in the second half with a free shot twenty yards out resulting in the first Hawks goal of the game. Just six minutes later at the 66th minute, Sarah Wegener her second goal of the season, a crushing attempt right in front of the Hawks goal. The assist coming from Alex Hardie .

But the momentum did not stay with the Hounds for long as just five minutes later, the Hawks evened the score at 2-2. Despite the now tie-game, the Greyhounds didn’t let up, assaulting the box sending five shots towards the net, three of which are net. Despite the Offensive push, the Hounds couldn’t find the decider and settled for the tie.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The duo of Sauceda and Maria Herrero were bothersome for the Quincy backline, sending nine shots on net together.

– UIndy lived on Quincy’s side of the pitch, Landing five Corners to the Hawks one.

– The game was physical, with UIndy recording 11 fouls to Quincy’s nine.

– The only yellow was on the Hawks Megan Jette.

UP NEXT

The Greyhounds are still on the hunt for their first home win of the season, and they get another chance on Sunday. They play host to the Truman State Bulldogs on Oct. 2, with play starting at noon.