Sauce Gardner, Kelce Brothers Make 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have three former players on the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl team, and one made some major history.

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce all cracked the team.

It’s obviously Gardner’s first trip to the game, while Travis has been named a Pro Bowler eight times and it’s Jason’s sixth appearance on the roster.

Gardner made history as the first Jets rookie to make the team since safety Erik McMillan in 1988. He has been a revelation in his first season.

He is the shutdown corner on a defense allowing just 15.8 points per game (fourth in NFL), and Barely gets targeted now. On Sunday he played 38 coverage snaps against Detroit. Jared Goff did not target him once in the game.

Since 2017, only three NFL cornerbacks had more coverage snaps in a game without a target, per NextGenStats.

Gardner has an overall PFF grade of 87.9, along with an excellent 89.6 coverage grade. Gardner has 2 interceptions and 48 solo tackles in 2022 to go with 16 pass breakups (first in the NFL).

He’s also allowing just a 48.8 passer rating to passes targeted at his coverage assignment. The entire NFL is lost in the sauce.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Preview Paw Prints: Detroit Mercy Titans

UC Offensive Tackle James Tunstall Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Three Man Weave: UC’s Defense Stifles La Salle 78-60

Watch: Desmond Ridder Hypes Up Falcons, Hits Drake London Over The Middle In First NFL Start

Watch: Dan Skillings, Jeremiah Davenport, Wes Miller Discuss 78-60 Win Over La Salle

Final Huddle: UC Falls Flat Against Louisville 24-7 In Fenway Bowl

Look: Louisville Brings Keg Of Nails To Fenway Bowl; UC Releases Final Hype Video Of 2022 Season

Look: UC Rocking ‘The Cats’ Throwback Uniforms Against Miami

New-Look Bearcats Ready For Fenway Bowl Against Louisville

UC’s Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans

UC Guard David DeJulius Lands On AAC Honor Roll

UC Tight End Leonard Taylor Opts Out Of Fenway Bowl

UC’s Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans

UC Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Safety Jaydin Davis

UC Announces Kerry Coombs Is Staying On Football Staff

Look: Former UC Head Coach Luke Fickell Writes Thank-You Letter To Cincinnati

—–

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk