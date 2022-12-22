Sauce Gardner, Kelce Brothers Make 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have three former players on the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl team, and one made some major history.

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce all cracked the team.

It’s obviously Gardner’s first trip to the game, while Travis has been named a Pro Bowler eight times and it’s Jason’s sixth appearance on the roster.

