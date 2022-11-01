SAU wrapping up volleyball season tonight, Thursday

After being knocked out of GAC tournament contention last week, Southern Arkansas will conclude its volleyball season this week with matchups against the two Arkadelphia teams, Henderson State University and Ouachita Baptist University.

The Muleriders will play Henderson in Arkadelphia on Tuesday and will return to the WT Watson Athletic Center on Thursday for Senior Night against Ouachita.

The Muleriders will recognize Seniors Kenadee Poye, Bailey Kirk, Gabby Thrower and Truli Bates for their hard work and dedication to the Mulerider Volleyball program throughout their time in Magnolia. These four Athletes will be honored prior to the start of Thursday’s match for Senior Night.

Going into tonight’s Matchup in Arkadelphia, the Reddies are posting a 2-12 conference record (8-18 overall) and are on a four-game losing streak. In their previous matchup this season, the Muleriders defeated the Reddies 3-1 (25-13, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23) in Magnolia. In conference play the Reddies are 1-5 in home matchups while the Muleriders are 2-6 on the road.

As a team Henderson ranks third in the GAC in blocks, averaging 2.22 per set, and second in digs, with an average of 18.78 per set. Three Reddies represent the team on the statistics leaderboard with Kaitlyn Sykes ranking ninth with 0.84 average blocks per set and Trinity Sharp ranking ninth (3.66 avg/set) and Dani Dagley tenth (3.62 avg/set) in digs.

Ouachita is 8-6 in conference play (16-11 overall) with a matchup scheduled against Arkansas Tech on Tuesday before they make the Thursday trip to Magnolia. Their most recent contest resulted in a 0-3 loss against the undefeated (in GAC play) Harding Bison in Searcy.

The team ranks second in the conference in service aces (1.79 avg/set) and fifth in points (1531), hitting percentage (.201), kills (11.40 avg/set) and digs (17.28 avg/set). Multiple Tigers find themselves scattered across the GAC top-10 statistics with Athletes occupying eight spots throughout the leaderboard, with half of the Athletes being in the top-three. Lexie Castillo Ranks first with an average 5.69 digs per set, Courtney Hanson has the second-best service ace average (0.44/set) and third best assists average (10.09/set) and Emily Adams has the third best hitting percentage in the GAC ( .333).

The Tigers are 3-5 on the road and the Muleriders are 2-4 in home play. In their last matchup, the Tigers dominated the Muleriders, winning in straight sets (25-15, 25-9, 25-14) in Arkadelphia.

First serve is set for 6:30 tonight and 6 pm on Thursday.