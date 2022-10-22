SAU volleyball falls in three sets

Harding took the Thursday night matchup in straight sets (21-25, 17-25, 20-25), and despite the outcome, Southern Arkansas played some beautiful volleyball tonight against the undefeated Bison. The Muleriders were not going down without a fight, and made the Bison fight for every point they earned. SAU put up impressive efforts on both the Offensive and defensive sides of the ball with stately showings from multiple Muleriders, including sophomore Anna Crittenden who recorded a career-best night.

Set one was an Absolute battle between the two Arkansas teams, with the lead changing six times on top of 12 tie scores in the Solo set. Crittenden and junior Landry Rogers carried the Mulerider offense and were especially dominant in set one where Crittenden recorded seven kills and Rogers had her own five. Rogers also recorded six digs in the first set to accompany nine from junior Sakura Thomas and five from sophomore Samantha Still. The first set proved a back and forth battle, with the largest lead being four points put up by the Muleriders which forced Henderson to go on a 9-1 run to end the set. The second set started with another back and forth effort before Harding took control and steered play in their favor. The second set provided opportunities for four more kills for Crittenden and four for Rogers. Thomas added to her defensive dominance and recorded six more digs while Rogers pulled out another four. The Bison held the lead the entire third set despite further effort from both the Mulerider offense and defense.

The Bison topped the Muleriders with their kills, attacks, assists, service aces and total blocks. Their .274 hitting percentage also surpassed Southern Arkansas’s .135%. The Riders recorded less service errors than the Bison, only allowing two errors versus Harding’s seven.

Crittenden finished the match with a personal-best 15 kills at .375% against a team that held opponents to a .126 hitting percentage and put up a season-high 16 points. Rogers ended with 13 kills, 12 digs and 14 points on the night. Morgan Schuster notched another 19 assists while junior Emily Larmeu recorded ten.

The Muleriders play next on the road in Monticello on Tuesday, October 25 against league-rival UAM.