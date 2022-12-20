Saturday’s NFL games are going to be ridiculously cold all over the country

Allow me to remind you of an ancient proverb. One that is relevant for the turbulent times that we’re in:

MAN WHEN WE PLAYED IN THAT COLD WEATHER WE WAS COLD. — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 5, 2014

It’s that time again, that time of the year where football is being played in extremely frigid weather and the vibes will be extremely high on TV. Week 16 is coming up, and the weather outside is surely frightful. Games are going to be played in the coldest weather imaginable, and it will probably snow as well.

The current estimates for the “feels like” temperature at kickoff of some of the outdoor games this Saturday: – Bills at Bears: -11°

– Seahawks at Chiefs: -6°

– Saints at Browns: -9°

– Texans at Titans: 5°

– Falcons at Ravens: 7°

– Raiders at Steelers: -4° ￼￼￼￼ — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 20, 2022

Yeesh.

I can’t even imagine playing in any weather below freezing, let alone a game played in the negatives. Mike McDaniel might say that the cold doesn’t really bother him but Let’s be real: -11 degrees is so cold even the Abominable Snowman will feel a little bit chilly. It’ll be interesting to see how other teams prepare for the cold, especially teams that don’t really get cold weather. The Texans play in a dome, and so do the Falcons. How will they prepare for the upcoming wintry hell that is 5-7 degrees.

The Raiders might have it the worst, though. Going from a Dome in Las Vegas to NEGATIVE FOUR DEGREES in Pittsburgh might turn me into the Joker, and I’m not sure what it’ll do to other players.

It will be pretty fun to see, though. Especially if it snows. Snow games are an extremely cool aesthetic and watching the snow games gives a real “NFL Films” type of vibe.

Playing in the snow and actually living in areas where it snows and is extremely cold sucks though.