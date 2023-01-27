Saturday’s National College Basketball Games to Watch

Arkansas vs. No. 17 Baylor

Eric Musselman’s Talented Squad heads to Waco looking to continue coming out of their scuffle. The Razorbacks have a 3-5 record in conference play but are coming off back-to-back home wins against Mississippi and LSU. The two wins come after they dropped four straight contests and five of six overall.

One of the big reasons for the Razorbacks’ slide has been the absence of a projected Lottery pick Nick Smith Jr. Smith has only played in five games this season but is expected to be back sometime in February.

