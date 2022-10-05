Saturday’s Art Awards a community event | News, Sports, Jobs

By CHRISTIE MASTRIC

MARQUETTE — Mark your calendar for the 25th anniversary of the Annual Art Awards.

This year, the city of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture will host this formal event downtown on Saturday at the Masonic Arts, Theater and Innovation Co., located at 128 W. Washington St., in the Red Room.

Doors will open at 5:30 pm with the show beginning at 6 pm

The event is free. Formal attire is strongly encouraged but not required.

City Arts and Culture Manager Tiina Morin called the Awards ceremony a Celebration of current and past winners’ history.

“Twenty-five years is a long time, and we want to celebrate not just this year’s winners but past years’ award recipients,” Morin said, noting that previous winners have been invited to the event.

She noted the Awards go beyond the art.

“I don’t think of this as an art event,” Morin said. “I truly think of this as a community event. It’s a community event because it’s the one time we come together to celebrate creative entrepreneurs, our artists, educators, culture bearers, arts advocates and volunteers, that make Marquette this unique culture.”

Morin also pointed out that people don’t need to know the winners to enjoy the event.

Due to funding from the event’s partner, Innovate Marquette SmartZone, performances will include an original dance work by TaMaMa, original music and Poetry by award winners and an after-party from 8 to 10 pm featuring live music by Soul Responsibility, a seven-piece funk hip-hop soul band. Borealis Baking Company will provide the refreshments, and there will be a cash bar.

In addition, there will be presentations by City Manager Karen Kovacs, city commissioners, Innovate Marquette, Michigan Arts and Culture Council staff and more.

The Annual Art Awards recognize notable individuals and organizations that contribute to the Marquette arts and culture community. The Arts Innovation Award is also making its debut this year with its first recipient, Silas Talley, the creative director of Ambitious Games. This award, according to the Arts and Culture office, recognizes individuals who are pushing the boundaries with new methods, use of new technology, unique collaboration, Unexpected use of materials, and development of new processes and Collaborations that Foster inclusivity and diversity.

The other recipients this year are:

≤ Arts Advocate: Susan Divine, Hiawatha Music Co-Op director of 10 years, presented by Hiawatha Music Co-op founding member and board of directors member Sue Bertram;

≤ Arts Business: The Gallery Marquette, downtown artist collective business, presented by Jen Ray, owner of Donckers, The Delft Bistro and Evergreen Market;

≤ Arts Educator: Barbara Lee Rhyneer, Northern Michigan University, Professor of music, presented by NMU Professor of Music Mark Flaherty;

≤ Arts Innovation: Silas Talley, local entrepreneur, presented by Michigan Arts and Culture Council staff member Alex Flannery;

≤ Arts Organization: Revolve CC-Local Creative Conference, founded by NMU Art and Design Professor Keith Ellis, presented by local photographer, content creator and entrepreneur John Scheibe;

≤ Arts Volunteer: Robert Mercure, docent of the Marquette Regional History Museum, presented by city commissioner and Educator Evan Bonsall;

≤ Performing Artist: Troy Graham, local singer/songwriter, presented by published poet and Peter White Public Library staff member Marty Achatz;

≤ Visual Artist: Sawftsea (Chelsea Monaghan), muralist behind LoyalTee’s “Evolve & Stay Involved,” PWPL’s “mino-bimaadiziwin” and more, presented by Marquette Public Art Commission member Kristina Behrens;

≤ Writer: BG Bradley, local published poet, author and playwright, presented by Arts and Culture Advisory Board President and playwright Jamie Weeder;

≤ Youth: Ethan Swanson, percussionist and award-winning accompanist, presented by Lake Superior Theater board member Eliisa Herman; and

≤ Special Recognition: Judy Sarosik, local multimedia artist, Educator and Young Authors board member and volunteer, presented by Morin.

For more information about the Awards and this year’s event, visit Annual Art Awards-MQTCompass.com or contact the Arts and Culture office at [email protected] or at 906-228-0472

