Saturday’s 2023 & 2024 standouts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – After a two-year hiatus, the USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp is back this weekend as 60 of the top high school players in the country have converged on the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.

Players arrived on Friday and spent Saturday morning in workshops focused on topics including mental health and NCAA eligibility, before taking the court Saturday afternoon.

It began with the underclassmen in session one, before the Juniors and Seniors in attendance took the court in the nightcap.

While no college coaches are permitted to attend, there’s still plenty at stake. NBA Scouts are in the building all weekend as too are Voters and decision-makers for the McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit among others.

Here’s a look at who impressed:

Class of 2023

Layden Blocker, 6’3”, Sunrise Christian (KS) – The Arkansas commit was all over the rims on Saturday night, showing off his trademark athleticism to throw down big dunks every time he was able to get loose in the open floor. Blocker also impressed on the defensive end as well, showing his ability to pressure the ball and create offense from his defense. Not only was he the most dynamic open floor-guard in the field on Saturday, but he also set the tone with just how hard he played.

Cohen Carr, 6’6”, Early Legacy Charter (SC) – It has been well-documented at this point that I’m a big believer in Carr. He’s one of the truly elite vertical athletes in the country. Beyond that though the Michigan State pledge also has the tools to be a versatile defender and some under-rated shooting potential in my opinion. On top of all that, he has a very high motor. That was on full display Saturday as both he and Blocker separated themselves by their overall level of effort and competitiveness.

AJ Johnson, 6’5”, Donda Academy (CA) – Johnson is a late-blooming big guard who remains physically lean because of a frame that keeps growing. As a result, there are times when he’s bumped off his line and unable to hold his position, but that inevitably won’t be the case forever. Simultaneously, he keeps improving with both his total skill-set and his playmaking ability. On Saturday, he made a handful of high-level plays that were just beyond what most others in the field were capable of and so long-term, it is very possible he ends up being one of the best guards in this class.

Jared McCain, 6’2”, Centennial (CA) – First and foremost, the Duke pledge looks to be in the best shape of his career to date. He seems to have added some muscle mass and is especially cut-up as well. Beyond that, McCain continues to expand his game without sacrificing his efficiency. His best asset is his ability to catch-and-shoot, but there’s been a steady increase in his ball skills in recent months. That was again evident here as he came off ball-screens, didn’t get sped-up, and showed the ability to be a second side playmaker on tap of his obvious Gravity as a spot-up shooter.

Class of 2024

Jamari Phillips, 6’3”, Modesto Christian (CA) – Phillips had a very solid showing on Saturday. He’s known for his shooting ability, and lived up to that here, while simultaneously showing other aspects of his game. There were a couple of high-level passes that stood out, while he was also a committed defender. With good positional size in the backcourt and the ability to play both on and off the ball, they checked a lot of boxes.

Karter Knox, 6’6, Tampa Catholic (FL) – One of the most established prospects in the class of 2024, Knox was scoring in different ways while operating within the flow of the game on Saturday. His ability to shoot the ball is well-known, but every time a defender closed out too hard, he was at the rim in a single bounce or two. They even showed a cross to create some separation against a set defender. Overall, his showing displayed a good instinct for scoring in different ways without needing to dominate the ball.

Annor Boateng, 6’5”, Little Rck Central (AR) – One of the more positionless players in the camp, Boateng is built more like a forward with his strong body and willingness to be physical. He got the chance to show off his Offensive versatility here too though. First, he had good hands and touch that were an asset in several different situations. His jumper also looked underrated with a clean release and soft ball. Defensively, there are tools in place that should allow him to be versatile and multi-positional as well.