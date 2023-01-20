Saturday’s (1/21) Men’s Basketball Games to Watch

Well. 17 Miami vs. Duke

Miami’s Harlond Beverly (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. AP Photo/Michael Caterina

The Hurricanes have had an up-and-down start to their ACC conference schedule. Since winning back-to-back games at the end of December against No. 6 Virginia and Notre Dame, they have yet to stack consecutive wins together. Coming off an 82-78 win against Syracuse Monday puts them in a position to do just that. Miami, holding a Conference record of 6-2, trails Clemson by one game for the top spot in the ACC standings.

In Jon Scheyer’s first season as head coach, the Blue Devils are 13-5 overall and 4-3 so far in conference play. However, Duke is undefeated at home in conference play. All three of their losses in conference play have come on the road. The Hurricanes will be Duke’s toughest test at home thus far.

Tipoff is at 11:00 am CT and you can watch on ESPN.

Well. 5 UCLA vs. No. 11 Arizona

Regardless of their placement in the Pac-12 standings, Saturday’s Matchup between UCLA and Arizona will be a Matchup of two of the conference’s best teams.

The Bruins head to Tucson boasting an undefeated conference record at 8-0. They have a 17-2 overall record with their only two losses coming back-to-back on November 18 and 20 to No. 19 Illinois and No. 5 Baylor. Since then, they have rattled off 14 straight wins but are looking at their toughest test possibly all season in conference play.

The Wildcats enter Saturday in fourth place in the Pac-12 table. They have an overall record of 16-3 with their only losses coming in conference play. In his first season as head coach last year, Tommy Lloyd led his team to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and an appearance in the sweet 16.

Prior to taking the job at Arizona, Lloyd was on the coaching staff at Gonzaga for 22 years. He has brought over people from the Zags to help with his coaching staff at Arizona including Rem Bakamus and it was announced yesterday that former Gonzaga center to Przemek Karnow would join the staff.

Tipoff is at 1:00 pm CT and you can watch on ABC.

Well. 4 Alabama vs. Missouri

Over the past week Alabama basketball has been surrounded by controversy off the court. However, the Tide continued to roll through their season with a 6-0 conference record along with a 16-2 overall record. Freshman forward Brandon Miller leads the team with 20.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Missouri Tigers got off to a Roaring start this season, starting 13-1 with their lone loss coming in a 95-67 loss to Rival No. 6 Kansas. They also won two ranked games against No. 16 Illinois and No. 19 Kentucky. They hold a 3-3 record in conference play and are coming off a win at home over No. 25 Arkansas.

Tipoff is at 5 pm CT and you can watch on the SEC Network.

Well. 7 Texas vs. West Virginia

West Virginia players celebrate during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against TCU on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va AP Photo/Kathleen Batten

Texas is looking to get back on track Saturday after losing their last game on the road to No. 12 Iowa State. It will be a tough task though heading into the hostile environment in Morgantown.

Bob Huggins’s The Mountaineers picked up their first conference win on Wednesday in a 74-65 win over No. 14 TCU. Even though they started 0-5 in conference play West Virginia only lost one game by double digits, a 76-62 loss at home to No. 3 Kansas January 7. Their win over the Frogs was also their first ranked win of the season after dropping their previous two.

Tipoff is at 5:00 pm CT and you can watch on ESPN.

