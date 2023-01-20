Saturday’s (1/21) Men’s Basketball Games to Watch

Well. 17 Miami vs. Duke

Miami's Harlond Beverly (5) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 in South Bend, Ind.

The Hurricanes have had an up-and-down start to their ACC conference schedule. Since winning back-to-back games at the end of December against No. 6 Virginia and Notre Dame, they have yet to stack consecutive wins together. Coming off an 82-78 win against Syracuse Monday puts them in a position to do just that. Miami, holding a Conference record of 6-2, trails Clemson by one game for the top spot in the ACC standings.

