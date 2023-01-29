Saturday sports: Basketball, soccer scores

Lewisburg girls win in penalty kicks to advance to 6A North Half Championship on Tuesday

Photo: Hernando’s Parks Raffety Battles a Starkville opponent for the ball during Saturday’s 6A third round contest in Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com)

Saturday, Jan 28

Prep boys basketball

Plainview, Ala. 57, DeSoto Central 50 DeSoto Central: Caleb Curtis 15

Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 69, Olive Branch 60 Olive Branch: Jaylyn Tyler 17, Reece Garrison 15, Caleb Hunt 10

Northpoint Christian 68, St. George’s (Collierville, Tenn.) 60 Northpoint Christian: Christian Gilliland 35



Prep girls basketball

St. George’s (Collierville, Tenn.) 46, Northpoint Christian 41 Northpoint Christian: Nailah Herrera 20, Lillie Milligan 10



Class 6A boys soccer playoffs-third round

Starkville 1, Hernando 0 Hernando: Gordo Macias-1 goal

Clinton 3, Horn Lake 1

Class 6A girls soccer playoffs-third round

Lewisburg 3, Madison Central 3 (Lewisburg wins in penalty kicks 6-5, Hannah Payne with the game winner)

Tuesday, Jan 31

Class 6A girls soccer playoffs-North Half Championship

NBA G League basketball