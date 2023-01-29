Saturday sports: Basketball, soccer scores
Lewisburg girls win in penalty kicks to advance to 6A North Half Championship on Tuesday
Photo: Hernando’s Parks Raffety Battles a Starkville opponent for the ball during Saturday’s 6A third round contest in Hernando. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com)
Saturday, Jan 28
Prep boys basketball
- Plainview, Ala. 57, DeSoto Central 50
- DeSoto Central: Caleb Curtis 15
- Lausanne Collegiate, Tenn. 69, Olive Branch 60
- Olive Branch: Jaylyn Tyler 17, Reece Garrison 15, Caleb Hunt 10
- Northpoint Christian 68, St. George’s (Collierville, Tenn.) 60
- Northpoint Christian: Christian Gilliland 35
Prep girls basketball
- St. George’s (Collierville, Tenn.) 46, Northpoint Christian 41
- Northpoint Christian: Nailah Herrera 20, Lillie Milligan 10
Class 6A boys soccer playoffs-third round
- Starkville 1, Hernando 0
- Hernando: Gordo Macias-1 goal
- Clinton 3, Horn Lake 1
Class 6A girls soccer playoffs-third round
- Lewisburg 3, Madison Central 3 (Lewisburg wins in penalty kicks 6-5, Hannah Payne with the game winner)
Tuesday, Jan 31
Class 6A girls soccer playoffs-North Half Championship
NBA G League basketball