Saturday Rutgers Basketball Notebook

Rutgers basketball is nearing its return and that led Steve Pikiell to the podium yesterday in Piscataway to discuss the upcoming season. Here is a look at some of the latest in Rutgers hoops.

Traditional and transfer recruiting

Rutgers has not dipped heavily into the transfer portal over the past couple of seasons. However, there are two players on this team that started their college careers with other programs, Cam Spencer (Loyola-Maryland) will make his Rutgers debut in a few weeks while Aundre Hyatt (LSU) will begin season No.2 as a Scarlet Knight . Both have two years of eligibility remaining. Meanwhile, the roster is top-heavy with players Pikiell recruited out of high school.

“I try to recruit great kids from great families,” Pikiell said. “You try to get a feel for the program, that they are from too. I think that is a great indicator too sometimes.”

The most recent addition, freshman Antonio Chol, arrived at Rutgers in early September and Pikiell offered a glimpse into what his arrival was like.

The first day Antonio Chol lifted weights with Dave Vandyke, the next day he couldn’t lift his arms. But we already prepared him for that. You are going to feel awful for about three weeks, just fight through it. …Now he lifts weights every day. He’s through those kinds of things.”

A new leader

Rutgers has a new leader on the court as Paul Mulcahy has stepped into that role. However, even with Geo Baker and Harper on the roster, Mulcahy did his part when it came to leadership.

“Paul’s always been an off-the-charts leader. Since he arrived on campus too, we’ve done nothing but win,” Pikiell said. “…Paul graduated in three years. The kid is just awesome and he does all the winning things. He has always been a good leader. Now he is the most vocal guy for us. He has a swagger and confidence.”

The spotlight will shine brighter on Mulcahy this year as he will not be sharing the court with Baker or Harper. And Mulcahy has already been preparing for that role.

“He organizes the team. They watch the most film,” Pikiell said. “He is a good leader to our young guys. He just continues to grow. And I think physically too he has grown. I think he is like 6-foot-8 now.”

Young point guards

Freshman point guard Derek Simpson brings a lot of promise as a scorer, although it has been second-year point guard Jalen Miller, a more defensive-minded player, who has been helping him along.

“I am thankful Jalen is back in the mix now too because Jalen kind of helps [[Simpson] too. Jalen is a good talker and he helps him in his adjustments,” Pikiell said.

Sellouts announced

Rutgers has announced three sellouts for this season so far. Last year, sellouts were a regular occurrence, although not every announced sellout featured a completely-packed Jersey Mike’s Arena. Nevertheless, the announced sellouts against Indiana, Michigan and Seton Hall are expected to have little to no empty seats.

“We expect every game to be sold out,” Pikiell said. “There are not a lot of tickets left for those other ones. Also, wanted to just remind people we are playing Fairfield coming up. That is the only game people can get 100 or 200 level tickets.”

Rutgers will host Fairfield for an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct 30th at 1 pm. Fairfield is coached by Jay Young who was a former Assistant under Pikiell at Rutgers.