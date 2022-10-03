Saturday NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame volleyball beats Assumption, takes runner-up in Asics Challenge

The Notre Dame Pandas volleyball team (23-4 overall) finished runner-up in the prestigious Asics Challenge in Chicago.

The tournament featured 24 teams from six states. Notre Dame senior libero Kamden Schrand made the all-tournament team.

The Pandas started the second day taking down Marist (Illinois) 2-1 (25-19, 19-25, 25-16) in the first round of the Gold bracket. They then took down Rival Louisville Assumption, 2-0 (25-23, 25-19) in the gold semifinals. That marked the first time Notre Dame beat Assumption since 2015.

But the Pandas lost 2-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-16) to the host Mother McAuley Mighty Macs. Mother McAuley owns an Illinois High School Association record 15 state championships. Mother McAuley finished Class 4A state runner-up last year.

“I think we’re really gelling together as a team,” he said Ella Goetz, Notre Dame sophomore. “In practices, we’re always staying focused. In scrimmages against teammates, we go against tall players so we practice hitting around the big blocks and blocking players like (6-foot-3-inch) Sydney Nolan, (6-0) Riley McCloskey and (6-1) Ava Tilden. That resembles Assumption because they have great hitters.”

The Pandas travel to Ryle (19-10) on Thursday for a 7 pm game.

Cooper senior libero Chloe Fortner gets in position during a recent game. Cooper won the silver bracket in the JCIVT Tournament in Louisville on Saturday. Photo Provided.

Volleyball

JCVIT Results

The Holy Cross Indians (25-5) finished tournament runner-up. They beat Louisville Butler, 2-0 to finish pool play (25-16, 25-11), then beat South Oldham, 2-1 (25-18, 20-25, 25-21) to make it to the title game , but lost to Louisville DuPont Manual.

Cooper and Ryle met in the silver title game. The Jaguars (21-7) knocked off the Raiders (19-10), 2-0 (25-15, 25-19). They lost 2-1 (16-25, 25-20, 25-23) to Central Hardin to finish pool play Saturday morning then beat Madison Central, 2-1 (19-25, 25-21, 25-18).

Senior libero Chloe Fortner had 101 digs and four aces for the tournament. Junior setter Sadie Smith had 126 assists, four aces and 35 digs. Senior hitter Holland Morris had 51 kills, seven aces and nine blocks. Senior hitter Rylie Depue had 41 kills and eight blocks.

Sophomore setter/hitter Audrey Schilling had 28 kills and 39 digs and junior middle blocker Abby Kniffin had four blocks and 10 kills. Senior hitter Ally Johnson had 10 kills and senior defensive specialist Ryle Kuehn had 22 digs.

Ryle bested Dixie Heights, 2-0 (25-17, 25-17) to finish pool play before beating Elizabethtown, 2-0 (25-19, 25-18) to make it to the silver title game. Junior defensive specialist Alexis Woolf had her 1,000th career dig in the tournament.

Dixie Heights (12-8) won all three games on Saturday to win the Bronze bracket. Colonel senior hitter Maia Long recently Eclipsed 1,500 Kills for her career.

Ryle plays host to St. Henry (18-6) on Tuesday at 7:30 pm Cooper plays host to Scott (21-9). Holy Cross travels to Boone County on Wednesday for a 7 pm game. Dixie takes on Holmes on Tuesday at 7 pm

Halloween Smash Results

The Conner Cougars (17-11) finished runner-up in the Halloween Smash at Lexington Lafayette.

Conner beat Russell County, 2-0 (25-16, 25-18) and Adair County, 2-0 (25-15, 25-19) on Friday in pool play. The Cougars then beat Bardstown, 2-0 (25-17, 25-12) and North Bullitt, 2-0 (25-16, 25-23) in the gold semifinals before losing 2-0 (25-18, 25- 17) to Lexington Catholic in the gold title game.

Scott (21-9) also participated in the tournament. The Eagles beat host Lafayette in the first game Saturday before losing to Lexington Catholic, 2-0 (25-13, 25-17) then North Bullitt to take fourth in the gold bracket.

Scott takes on Lloyd Memorial on Monday at 7 pm Conner plays at Boone County on Thursday at 7 pm

Other Volleyball Scores

Ludlow 2 (25-15, 25-20), Augusta 0

Western Hills 2 (25-20, 25-21), Ludlow 0

Harrison County 2 (25-8, 25-15), Ludlow 0

Boys Soccer

Highlands 6, Scott 1

The Bluebirds (12-4-3) concluded the regular season with a convincing road win against the Eagles (7-11-2).

Highlands outshot Scott, 32-2. Senior forward Colin Pieper and junior Dominic Mills had two goals each for the Bluebirds. Pieper has a team-high 20 goals for Highlands.

Senior midfielders Dash Macke and Tyler Lahman had one goal each. Senior forward Casey Stiles and junior midfielder Jack Haggard had one assist each.

Highlands plays host to Newport Central Catholic (14-4-2) in the 36th District Championship at 6 pm Wednesday. Host Scott takes on Campbell County (8-8-2) in the 37th semifinals on Monday at 7:30 pm

Other Boys Soccer Scores

Newport Central Catholic 8, Calvary Christian 0

Lexington Dunbar 4, Bishop Brossart 1

Simon Kenton 3, Holy Cross 1

Ludlow junior striker Quinn Dorger (6) boots the ball ahead in the 4-0 win over Holmes on Saturday while teammate Hannah Mutter (4) runs near the play. Photo Provided.

Girls Soccer Scores

Newport Central Catholic 11, Dayton 1

Ludlow 4, Holmes 0

Highlands 1, West Jessamine 1

Bishop Brossart 2, Holy Cross 2

DuPont Manual 4, Ryle 1