Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 18 Titans-Jaguars single-game tournaments

Week 18’s Saturday Slate ends with Derrick Henry and the Titans taking on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in the de facto AFC South Championship game. Jacksonville wins the division with a win or a tie, while Tennessee would punch its ticket to the postseason with a win. NFL DFS players will be looking to take home some cash in FanDuel single-game tournaments, as there is no shortage of intriguing lineup picks from both teams.

Before we get into our Picks and strategy, here are the notable scoring settings for FanDuel single-game contests: The point total for the “MVP” is multiplied by 1.5, but he doesn’t cost any additional money like the “Captain” in DraftKings Showdown contests. FanDuel’s default scoring is half-point PPR and four-point passing TDsand there are Well bonuses for 300-yard/100-yard games like on DraftKings.

FanDuel Single Game DFS Picks: Titans vs. Jaguars Week 18 Saturday Night Football

$60,000 budget, need at least one player from each team

MVP (1.5x points): RB Derrick Henry, Titans ($16,000)

After sitting out last week’s game against the Cowboys with a hip injury, Henry should be rested and ready to go for this highly anticipated Matchup for the AFC South crown. Henry has averaged 18.2 FanDuel points per game this year, and when the Titans played the Jags in Week 14, he posted 155 total yards and a touchdown on 20 touches. The veteran running back has scored double-digit FanDuel points in five out of his past six games, and he should have another solid performance against a middle-of-the-road Jags run defense. With so much on the line, don’t be surprised if Henry receives 20 or more carries, which he’s done nine times this season.

FLEX QB Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars ($16,500)

The second-year quarterback is averaging 20.5 FanDuel points in the second half of the season, posting 14 touchdowns and two interceptions over that span (eight games). One of those games was against the Titans when the former No. 1 overall pick scored a season-high 33.42 FanDuel points in a 36-22 win. The Titans’ defense had no answer for Lawrence, who completed 30-of-42 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns. They also added a rushing touchdown. Lawrence might not score 30 points on Saturday night, but we like him to reach the 20-point threshold against a Jags defense that allows the fourth-most FanDuel points (20.5) to quarterbacks this season.

FLEX WR Christian Kirk, Jaguars ($13,000)

Kirk has been quiet over the past couple of weeks after scoring 12.2 FanDuel points against the Cowboys in Week 15. Last week against the Texans, the veteran receiver was held to two receptions (three targets) for 21 yards. It was the second consecutive week Kirk scored five or fewer FanDuel points in a game. The Jaguars and DFS players hope Kirk can have a bounce-back performance against a Titans’ defense that allows the most FanDuel points to WRs this season (33.5). With so much attention on Travis Etienne and Evan Engram, this is the game where Kirk needs to step up and show why the Jaguars signed him to that blockbuster four-year deal.

FLEX WR Robert Woods, Titans ($8,000)

Woods hasn’t made many plays this season with the Titans, but he had his best game of the year against the Cowboys last week, posting five receptions (nine targets) for 39 yards and a touchdown. Josh Dobbs had no issues getting him the ball, which is a good sign heading into Saturday’s night matchup against the Jaguars. In their first meeting in Week 14, Woods had a decent outing with five receptions (seven targets) for 49 yards. If you are putting the vet in your single-game lineup for Saturday night, the goal for Woods is to get at least five receptions and hopefully find the end zone

FLEX TE Chig Okonkwo, Titans ($6,500)

Last week, Okonkwo only had three receptions (four targets) for 24 yards against the Cowboys. Despite that dud, it is encouraging that the rookie tight end has had at least three receptions in five of his past six games. Against the Jags in Week 14, Okonkwo had a solid performance with six receptions (six targets) for 45 yards, a touchdown, and a two-point conversion. It would not be a surprise to see the young tight end score another TD against Jacksonville, who has allowed six TDs to the position this season.