Saturday Night Arts Alive | Arts Alive!

Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on Oct. 1 from 6 to 9 pm Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open. Some businesses continue to require everyone to wear masks and follow other COVID safety precautions to keep patrons and staff safe. Please respect the standards set by individual businesses, be kind and enjoy the evening!

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Selection of local art.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Amy’s Almost Perfect, “whimsical, one-of-a-kind” textile, mixed medium, updated vintage household items. Wine pour by donation to Planned Parenthood NorCal.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Serving local beer and wine.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. “ROYALS,” Lisa Green, Tawny Morgan and Gina Tuzzi, paintings and sculpture.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Ken, black and white photography. Live models in the windows.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery & Anderson Gallery: “Junque Art Competition & Exhibition,” artwork in this juried exhibition is made from 100 percent recycled materials. Anderson Gallery: “Shade,” Kay Harden, landscapes. Knight Gallery: “Into the Light,” Serge Scherbatskoy, photography. Floyd Bettiga Gallery: Selections from the Natsoulas Collection. Youth Gallery: Humboldt County Author & Illustrator Festival, select works from winning illustrators. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: A selection of gifts and merchandise inspired by the artwork is on view by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Humboldt County artists working in a variety of media from representational and abstract paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs and ceramics.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St., Thao Le Khac, Acrylic painting, watercolors. Music by Craig & Frank’s Adamas.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPER 235 F St. “Madhouse Minis,” Madeline Graham, sculpture. Music by Redwood Steel Band.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, Acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring work by more than 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NEST 330 Second St. Hand painted home and garden decor.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St., Suite 103. Wanderstay vending machine full of art and fun.

OLD TOWN COFFEE & CHOCOLATES 211 F St. “Ten Goddesses and more,” mixed media art created in a Healing Arts Workshop Hosted by Humboldt Domestic Violence Services. Music by Red Hot Shame.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, Acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Collection of local artists and glass blowers from Humboldt and around the world.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Fourth Annual Humboldt Open Paint Out Awards at 5:30 pm; music by Ron Honing; wine pour available.

REDWOOD CURTAIN THEATRE 220 First St. Carin Billings, oil painting, Acrylic painting and mixed media. Lobby gallery hours will be limited due to the performance of Natural Shocks.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 pm to 8 pm This is a drop-off program for children aged 3.5-12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kids have the time of their lives ($20/child, $17 for members). Must be confidently potty-trained.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, Acrylic painting and mixed media.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. “Fragments,” Tamara Cervenka, collage; sparkling cider pour to raise money for Walk to End Alzheimer’s; pop-up by Moon and Root Botanicals.

SAGE 203 F St. Celebrating their two-year anniversary with Sean Griggs, paintings and DJ music.

SAILOR’S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. “Ancient Faces,” Tania Fonseca, mixed media paintings.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Live music playing from 8 to 11 pm

TIMBER BOUTIQUE 514 Second St. Ana Sewell, Silversmith jewelry. Music by Jewels Silvia.

VIXEN 622 Second St. Emily Silver, watercolors. Pop-Up guest: Linked for Life – Permanent Jewelry.

ZEN HUMBOLDT 437 F St. “Cloud, Surf, and Canopy: Works by Beasy,” Justin Ruhnke, photography and Acrylic paintings.

ZENO’S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St., Suite 1B. Portland artist Greg Bye, Acrylic paintings.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Jeni Ward Design, stickers, cards and prints pop-up shop.