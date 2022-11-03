Saturday Night Arts Alive | Arts Alive!

Eureka Main Street presents First Saturday Night Arts Alive on Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 pm Our galleries, museums, theaters, bars and restaurants are open. Some businesses continue to require everyone to wear masks and follow other COVID safety precautions to keep patrons and staff safe. Please respect the standards set by individual businesses, be kind and enjoy the evening!

ART CENTER SPACE 620 Second St. Local art.

BELLE STARR CLOTHING 405 Second St. Monica Topping, Rock Chick Designs pop-up, recycled glass jewelry. Nonprofit PPNorCal will be pouring wine for donations.

BLUE OX BOUTIQUE 515 Second St. Tree Myriah, jewelry.

THE BODEGA 426 Third St. “Musty Beaver’s Rub-On Tattoo Parlor and Magic Potion Stand,” Glitter Gizzard, performance.

C STREET STUDIOS 208 C St. Various artists.

THE CAMPUS STORE 218 F St. Rosie Resin, mixed media, stickers, shirts, mugs and more.

CANVAS + CLAY 233 F St. “ROYALS,” a three-person show featuring the works of Lisa Green, Tawny Morgan and Gina Tuzzi.

CLARKE HISTORICAL MUSEUM 240 E St. Solstice Market, various makers.

DA GOU ROU LOUWI’ CULTURAL CENTER 417 Second St., Suite 101. Rick Bartow, mixed media; informational table for Dishgamu Humboldt; Fortuna High School is hosting a baked goods sale (fundraiser for student trip to South America).

EUREKA BOOKS 426 Second St.”Local Art Times Three,” Liz Valasco, Geniva Hayden and Victoria Bergerson, comics, Collage and stickers.

GOOD RELATIONS 223 Second St. Molls Houston, nude photography in black and white. Live burlesque models in the windows.

HUMBOLDT ARTS COUNCIL 636 F St. William Thonson Gallery & Anderson Gallery: “Junque Art Competition & Exhibition,” artwork in this juried exhibition is made from 100 percent recycled materials. Anderson Gallery: “Shade,” Kay Harden, black pen drawings. Knight Gallery: “Into the Light,” Serge Scherbatskoy, photography. Floyd Bettiga Gallery: Selections from the Natsoulas Collection. Youth Gallery: Girl Scout Troop 90062, bee mural. Museum Store/Permanent Collection Gallery: Gifts and Merchandise inspired by Morris Graves, Glenn Berry, Melvin Schuler and Romano Gabriel. Homer Balabanis Gallery/Humboldt Artist Gallery: Artist cooperative gallery with local artists’ representational and abstract paintings, prints, jewelry, photographs and ceramics. Masks recommended inside.

HUMBOLDT HERBALS 300 Second St. “Humboldt River Wildlife,” Talia Rose, photography. Music by Seabury Gould.

JUST MY TYPE LETTERPRESS PAPER 235 F St. Tina Rousselot and Claire Harkins, oil painting, drawings, textile.

LAND OF LOVELY 127 F St. Holiday Open House. Live music.

LITTLE SHOP OF HERS 416 Second St. Seana Burden, Acrylic painting, pen and ink, glitter.

THE MADRONE TAPHOUSE & BRICK FIRE PIZZA 421 Third St. Ashley Mannix, mixed media.

MANY HANDS GALLERY 438 Second St. Featuring the work of over 40 local artists and handmade treasures from around the globe.

MENDENHALL STUDIOS 215 C St. Various artists.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA INDIAN ART AND GIFT SHOP 240 F St. Wilverna Reeece, baskets.

NEST 330 Second St. Hand painted home and garden decor.

OLD TOWN ART GALLERY 417 Second St. Susan Kohl, Mike Pixley, Susan Schuessler. Oil painting, Acrylic painting, sculpture, fine woodworking, jewelry.

OLD TOWN INK LAB 212 G St., Suite 103. Wanderstay vending machine full of art and fun.

PEARL LOUNGE 507 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, Acrylic painting and mixed media.

PROPER WELLNESS CENTER 517 Fifth St. Collection of local artists and glass blowers from Humboldt and around the world.

REDWOOD ART ASSOCIATION 603 F St. Halloween 2022 Show; Redwood Camera Club’s Fall Exhibition; music by Redwood Dixie-Gators; wine pour.

REDWOOD CURTAIN THEATRE 220 First St. “From Fine to Fanciful,” Louise Bacon-Ogden, watercolors, pen and ink, drawings. There will be a theater performance at 8 pm Lifespan of a Fact.

REDWOOD DISCOVERY MUSEUM 612 G St. Kids Alive! 5:30 pm to 8 pm This is a drop-off program for children aged 3.5-12 years. Kids can enjoy crafts, science activities, pizza and uninhibited museum fun. Enjoy Arts Alive while the kids have the time of their lives ($20/child, $17 for members). Must be confidently potty-trained.

REDWOOD MUSIC MART 511 F St. Music by Loud Neighbors.

REDWOOD RETRO 211 G St. Tooth gems by Humboldt Tooth Fairy; music by DJ Starcata; Soyer the Barber offering haircuts; Foggy Vintage + Jeans and Stuff pop-up.

RESTAURANT FIVE ELEVEN 511 Second St. Anna Amezcua and Nancy Ayers, oil painting, Acrylic painting and mixed media.

ROSEBUD HOME GOODS 213 F St. Alan Workman, photography. Honey Apple Guitar by Ron Honig.

SAILOR’S GRAVE TATTOO 138 Second St. Tattoo art.

SEKOYA BOTANICALS 215 F St. Joe Mallory, mixed media.

SHIPWRECK 430 Third St. “Observations & Moments,” Eric Mueller, oil painting.

SIDEWALK GALLERY at Ellis Art & Engineering 401 Fifth St. Brody Mattox, photography; on demand printing on Arts Alive night; $5 raffle with three winners.

THE SPEAKEASY 411 Opera Alley. Live music playing from 8 to 11pm.

TIMBER BOUTIQUE 514 Second St. Free People trunk show.

VIXEN 622 Second St. Emily Silver, watercolors.

ZEN HUMBOLDT 437 F St. “Recycled Bits,” Shawn Murphy, recycled materials.

ZENO’S CURIOUS GOODS 320 Second St. Suite 1B. Looking into Wonder,” Soni Epperson, recent works.

ZUMBIDO GIFTS 410 Second St. Ian Guinnane, jewelry.