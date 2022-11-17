Saturday Gala will raise funds for arts and cultural events

Jaret Landon has some impressive friends traveling to Polk County this weekend to participate in his ”Stars Under the Stars” fundraiser for Dorothy Jean’s Dream Foundation, a nonprofit bringing arts and cultural events to underserved communities, including his hometown Fort Meade.

Actor and filmmaker Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta, are scheduled to attend, representing the Denzel Washington Family Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization.

Also scheduled are Donald Lawrence, a Grammy Award-winning musician, and Marcus Gardley, a Writer’s Guild Award recipient and screenwriter for the upcoming musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

Landon, who now lives in Los Angeles and works as a composer and arranger, recently made a trip back to Fort Meade to make preparations for the fundraiser. Landon’s non-profit, Dorothy Jean’s Dream Foundation, was formed in 2018, named in honor of his mother, Dorothy Jean Williams.

The goal is to raise Scholarship money for students who “want to pursue their dreams, but simply need people in their corner,” said Landon.

“I love people and for me, music has always been the great connector. God gave me the gift that allows me to connect with all people and I knew I wanted to use that gift that God has given me, to serve others,” said Landon, 36, a 2004 Graduate of Lakeland’s Harrison School for the Performing Art.

Fort Meade City Commissioner Barbara Arnold has known Landon for about a year. She said despite living 2,500 miles away, he keeps the betterment of his Hometown and home county in mind and has invested in downtown Fort Meade to build a facility for the arts, “Paz Community Garden.”

“They try to do wonderful things for Fort Meade. He’s an all-around good guy and I can’t wait for the ‘Stars Under the Stars’ to happen: it will help get Fort Meade noticed. He’s so passionate about helping his hometown. If the city can help in any way, it will and we will see the city can prosper like it used to,” said Arnold.

Other attendees at “Stars Under the Stars” will be students from communities Dorothy Jean’s Dream Foundation serves. Landon said the organization will cover the cost for at least 20 children to attend.

New York actress Harriett D. Foy will recognize prominent Mentors from local communities who are helping make all arts accessible. They include the Rev. Phillip Williams of Fort Meade’s Cornerstone Church and Craig Collins, interim associate vice president, corporate and leadership development at Polk State College, Lakeland.

”History depicts the arts, when done well, with the capacity to unify communities and be an equalizer of opportunity. Jaret, with unwavering passion for the arts, is providing opportunities for students that might never have them otherwise, as he is one who has walked the road,” Collins said.

Craig S. Collins, Ed.D.

Despite having moved across the country, Landon still retains a love for his hometown and spends some of the year in his family’s 1918 home. His family has been in the area since 1870 and it was in his family home that he started playing piano and started formal lessons at 12 years old.

That love of the arts has since grown into a love for community and giving back. Landon said he hopes the local community and folks from surrounding areas will consider going to “Stars Under the Stars” and support his love for the arts and helping spread them. He said his goal is to raise at least $75,000 for Dorothy Jean’s Dream Foundation and some area corporations, such as Mosaic, are sponsoring seats for those in communities who can’t afford to attend.

IF YOU GO:

WHAT: Stars Under the Stars for Dorothy Jean’s Dream Foundation

WHEN: 5 to 11 pm, Nov. 19

WHERE: Streamsong Resort, 1000 Streamsong Drive, Bowling Green

COST: $100 per ticket, includes entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, open bar and four-course dinner

INFO: www.dorothyjeansdream.com; 863-274-3809