Saturday Gala will raise funds for arts and cultural events

Jaret Landon has some impressive friends traveling to Polk County this weekend to participate in his ”Stars Under the Stars” fundraiser for Dorothy Jean’s Dream Foundation, a nonprofit bringing arts and cultural events to underserved communities, including his hometown Fort Meade.

Actor and filmmaker Denzel Washington and his wife, Pauletta, are scheduled to attend, representing the Denzel Washington Family Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization.

Also scheduled are Donald Lawrence, a Grammy Award-winning musician, and Marcus Gardley, a Writer’s Guild Award recipient and screenwriter for the upcoming musical adaptation of “The Color Purple.”

Landon, who now lives in Los Angeles and works as a composer and arranger, recently made a trip back to Fort Meade to make preparations for the fundraiser. Landon’s non-profit, Dorothy Jean’s Dream Foundation, was formed in 2018, named in honor of his mother, Dorothy Jean Williams.

