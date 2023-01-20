SATURDAY DOUBLEHEADER ON THE HEIGHTS PREVIEW: MEN’S BASKETBALL TAKES ON #11 BENTLEY

Syracuse, NY – In the second half of a basketball doubleheader on Ted Grant Court, the Le Moyne College men’s basketball team will host #11 Bentley University (14-2, 9-2 NE10) on Saturday afternoon for a Northeast-10 Conference battle scheduled for 3:00 pm

The Bentley and Le Moyne Women’s teams will begin the doubleheader on Ted Grant Court with a 1:00 pm NE10 matchup.

The Bentley men are tied with Saint Anselm and New Haven at the top of the NE10 standings with a 9-2 record against conference opponents. Le Moyne is tied for sixth place in the conference standings with a 6-5 NE10 resume.

The Dolphins are coming off a narrow 73-71 defeat at Southern Connecticut State (13-5, 8-3 NE10) on Wednesday. Junior forward Luke Sutherland (Syracuse, NY/West Genesee/Siena/Bryant) and Graduate guard Isaiah Salter (Charlotte, NC/Central Cabarrus/American International/Adelphi) both contributed a game-high 16 points during the loss while Salter and fellow Graduate guard Mike DePersia (Cherry Hill, NJ/Haddonfield Memorial/IUPUI) combined for 11 assists against the Owls.

The Falcons were on a 12-game winning streak before suffering a 60-59 defeat to New Haven on Wednesday. Junior guard Zach Laput leads the NE10 in scoring with 20.1 points per game while shooting 55.6% from the field, 43.3% from beyond the arc, and 83.5% from the free-throw line. Graduate forward Matt Leritz (14.8 ppg), Graduate guard Mason Webb (13.0 ppg), junior guard Aaron Latham (11.2 ppg), and Graduate guard Brian Wright-Kinsey (11.0) are each also averaging double figures in scoring for the Falcons this season .

Wright-Kinsey and Leritz are two of just three players in the conference averaging at least 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. Leritz is second in the conference in rebounds per game at 9.7.

Le Moyne’s DePersia and Salter, and Bentley’s Latham are each in the top ten in the NE10 in assists per game.

Redshirt sophomore forward Isaiah Elmore (Tampa, Fla./Tampa Catholic) leads the Dolphins in rebounds per game at 5.0 while also leading the team in blocks at 1.2 per contest. DePersia is averaging a team-best 2.4 steals per game, while Sutherland leads Le Moyne in scoring at 11.8 points per game.

The Falcons are ranked 11th in the most recent NABC National Top 25 Coaches Poll and 10th in the D2SIDA National Top 25 Poll. Bentley is also ranked first in the East Region Poll, while the Dolphins are tied for 10thth.

Through 11 conference games this season, Bentley has the highest team field goal percentage in the NE10 by converting 47.5% of their shots against NE10 competition. The Falcons also lead the NE10 in points scored per conference game at 76.0.

Both teams record 3.7 blocks per conference game, while Le Moyne leads the league in Offensive rebounds with 12.0 per NE10 battle.

Bentley and Le Moyne have both done well in regards to taking care of the ball during conference games this season, as they are averaging 11.9 and 12.3 turnovers per NE10 contests, respectively, which are the third and fourth best marks in the league. The Dolphins are forcing their conference opponents into 16.7 turnovers per game, which is the second-best average in the league.

Le Moyne traveled to Bentley in January of the 2021-22 season and suffered a 66-56 defeat against the #19 Falcons. During the 2019-20 campaign, the Dolphins claimed an 81-78 win over Bentley on Ted Grant Court.