Saturday Art Walk in downtown Stuttgart kicks off the annual Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts

Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Art Walk, Downtown Stuttgart | Sept. 17, 2022

(Photo credit: Melissa Cason, Stuttgart Daily Leader)

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts kicked off with an Art Walk in downtown Stuttgart on Saturday, Sept. 17.

During the event, artists of all ages set up displays along Main Street. Participants showcased their artwork, which included paintings, photography, jewelry, floral decor, and wreaths. In addition to exhibiting their creativity, the artists also had pieces available for purchase.

The community was invited to work on a large Canvas painting at the Chamber of Commerce office and there was also a coloring activity for children.

The Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will receive Visual Arts Category entries at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at 108 W. 12th St. in Stuttgart from noon to 5 pm on Sept. 23 and from 10 am to 2 pm on Sept. 24. The exhibit will be on display Oct. 3-27. There will be an Artists Open House from 5-6:30 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Entry pick-up will be from 10 am to 4 pm Oct 28-29 at the arts center.

For more information, call the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at 870-673-1781 or visit grandprairiearts.com.