Sassuolo vs. Lazio: Live Stream Serie A Canada Online, Time – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Città del Tricolore Stadium is set to host the exciting weekend Matchup between home side Sassuolo and visiting club Lazio on Sunday in Serie A action. The visitors are currently sitting in fifth place in the Italian top-flight standings with 31 points out of their first 17 matches to start the campaign. The club from Rome is winless in its last three league outings, with one draw and two defeats in that span. Lazio’s most recent outing was a 2-2 draw against Empoli last Sunday at Olimpico Stadium. Felipe Anderson and Mattia Zaccagni got on the scoresheet and put the team up 2-0, before Empoli put away two goals in the last 10 minutes to steal a point from Lazio.

Match Date: Jan. 15, 2023

Match Time: 6:20 a.m. ET

TV: Fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Meanwhile, Sassuolo currently finds itself in 16th place in the Serie A table with 16 points in 17 matches so far this season.

Sassuolo has lost its last three league outings in a row against the likes of Bologna (3-0), Sampdoria (2-1) and Fiorentina 2-1 in the club’s most recent matchup last Saturday.

