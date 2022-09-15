Sartell volleyball Squad off to a strong start

ST CLOUD — Sartell improved to 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference and 8-2 overall with a 3-0 win against Apollo Tuesday night.

Apollo scored the first five points in the first set, but the Sabers recovered the rest of the way to win 25-17, 25-10 and 25-9.

“Our biggest goal is to not ride any of the roller coasters that volleyball has. We want to play our volleyball, Sartell volleyball, and when we say that we all know what it means. Our goal is to always play that way and if we do and still lose then that team must have played really outstanding,” head Coach Riley Marod said.

Sartell is anchored by several key players returning from last year, including senior libero Avery Templin. Junior hitter Abby Haus leads the team with 37 kills. Senior hitter Ellie Rengel had nine kills and four aces against Apollo.

Sartell’s only losses this year were in their first match to Elk River 3-2 and Buffalo also 3-2 on Monday night.

In other area volleyball action Cathedral won at home against Pierz 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-13) Tuesday night. The Crusaders are now 6-6.

Kayla Sexton recorded 12 kills, 13 digs and three aces against Pierz. Olivia Prom had three kills, nine digs, six aces and 12 set assists. Ellie Klinefelter had five kills and nine digs.

Sauk Rapids Rice won 3-0 against Fergus Falls Tuesday and ROCORI defeated Tech 3-0.

Albany won on the road against Little Falls 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-16).