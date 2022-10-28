Sartell calls for development plans for the golf course

by Dennis Dalman

[email protected]

The City of Sartell is accepting proposals for development plans on what is now the city-owned Pine Ridge Golf Course land in the heart of the city.

The deadline for submission of initial proposals is noon Thursday, Nov. 10. The city council will review requests at its Nov. 14 meeting and then inform those who submitted proposals council members approve of to submit more detailed proposals by the end of November.

On the golf course’s website is a post that states: “Pine Ridge Golf & Tavern. For Sale by Owner.”

In a press release from the city, it states “The intent is for the property to remain a golf course.”

In a recent announcement, the city is calling for “Request for Qualifications” and “Letters of Interest” from prospective developers concerning the golf course. The city council intends to place a restriction on the deed to the property, requiring it to remain a golf course for at least 30 years, which is the longest term legally allowed for a public entity.

About 15 years ago, that property was the Sartell Golf Course, an 18-hole course. However, in 2008, the city purchased that land from the owner and developed the northern part of the course into Regional Pinecone Central Park and Central Park Boulevard. The rest of the land became a 9-hole course the city leased to a St. Cloud-based tenant. For the past 15 years, it was known as Pine Ridge Golf Course. That tenant currently holds a potential 10 more years on the remaining lease.

Located at 801 Pinecone Road, “Pine Ridge Golf & Tavern” is situated on 81.38 acres, which includes a 2,500 square-foot clubhouse built in 1982.

In the city’s call for “Request for Qualifications,” it states the following: “The goal of this redevelopment opportunity is for the city to partner with an interested owner who will build off of the foundational success of the current Pine Ridge Golf Course and add additional amenities and enhancements that are outside the scope of city operations.”

For more information about the RFQ process, property specifics, lease agreements, site and precisely how to submit RFQs and letters of intent, contact Sartell City Administrator Anna Gruber at [email protected]