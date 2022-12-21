Sartell Boys Basketball Spring Late Comeback Against SR-R
(KNSI) –
The Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice boys basketball teams added a memorable chapter to their long rivalry Tuesday night. The Sabers came out on top after a Furious late charge, 55-54.
The visiting Storm dominated play for much of the game, with a consistent double-digit lead. They had three players in double figures, including Max Loesch’s game-high 17 points. Loesch was ejected after a flagrant foul against Sartell’s Anthony Mahowald towards the end of the contest.
Mahowald tickled the twine for nine of his 11 points in the second stanza, helping fuel the rally. Gavan Schulte added 16, which paced the Sabres.
The score at Halftime was 36-22 with Sauk Rapids leading. The game was broadcast on KNSI.
Thursday’s scheduled broadcast of Apollo and Minneapolis Henry has been called off. The game is postponed due to weather.
Other boys basketball results from Tuesday, December 20th:
St. Cloud Tech 88, St. Cloud Apollo 37
ROCORI 70, Alexandria 39
Foley 76, Pierz 65
Little Falls 44, Milaca 44
Albany 66, Mora 54
St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Zimmerman 41
Girls basketball results:
Monticello 88, St. Cloud 51
Alexandria 77, ROCORI 31
Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55
Zimmerman 83, Little Falls 47
Milaca 63, Aitkin 20
Princeton 65, Foley 60
New London-Spicer 56, Albany 33
Pierz 45, Osakis 32
Holdingford 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 47
Boys hockey results:
Albert Lea 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
St. Cloud Crush 2, Buffalo 2
Delano 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Girls hockey:
St. Cloud Crush 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3
