Sartell Boys Basketball Spring Late Comeback Against SR-R

The Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice boys basketball teams added a memorable chapter to their long rivalry Tuesday night. The Sabers came out on top after a Furious late charge, 55-54.

The visiting Storm dominated play for much of the game, with a consistent double-digit lead. They had three players in double figures, including Max Loesch’s game-high 17 points. Loesch was ejected after a flagrant foul against Sartell’s Anthony Mahowald towards the end of the contest.

Mahowald tickled the twine for nine of his 11 points in the second stanza, helping fuel the rally. Gavan Schulte added 16, which paced the Sabres.

The score at Halftime was 36-22 with Sauk Rapids leading. The game was broadcast on KNSI.

Thursday’s scheduled broadcast of Apollo and Minneapolis Henry has been called off. The game is postponed due to weather.

Other boys basketball results from Tuesday, December 20th:

St. Cloud Tech 88, St. Cloud Apollo 37

ROCORI 70, Alexandria 39

Foley 76, Pierz 65

Little Falls 44, Milaca 44

Albany 66, Mora 54

St. Cloud Cathedral 70, Zimmerman 41

Girls basketball results:

Monticello 88, St. Cloud 51

Alexandria 77, ROCORI 31

Sartell-St. Stephen 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Zimmerman 83, Little Falls 47

Milaca 63, Aitkin 20

Princeton 65, Foley 60

New London-Spicer 56, Albany 33

Pierz 45, Osakis 32

Holdingford 60, St. Cloud Cathedral 47

Boys hockey results:

Albert Lea 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

St. Cloud Crush 2, Buffalo 2

Delano 2, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Girls hockey:

St. Cloud Crush 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 3

