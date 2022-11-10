Sarina Wiegman exclusive: England Women’s manager calls for more diversity in football | Football News

England Women manager Sarina Wiegman says more must be done to increase diversity in football – and believes the Football Association is tackling the issue.

The FA’s second annual report on the Football Leadership Diversity Code showed English Clubs are failing to meet some of its pledged targets while just three of the 23 members of Wiegman’s Euro 2022 winning Squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.

The level of ethnic minority representation in the Women’s Super League and England Women’s team has been a considerable talking point in recent years.

Asked by Sky Sports’ Anton Toloui if there is a diversity problem in English football, Wiegman said: “That’s a good question. I would love to see more Black players in the team, I think that’s what your pointing is.

“With the senior Squad I pick the best players, who are the best to perform, but I do think we need to do more and we are doing more. The FA is doing more to give access to anyone who wants to play football.

“We know the team has shared this letter for girls in football that every girl has access to football, that also counts for every boy, whatever skin color you have, needs to have access to football, in England, in Europe, in the world . We really have to work on that.”

Image:

Only three of the 23 members of England’s Euro 2022 winning squad were from Black, Asian or mixed heritage backgrounds.





The FA announced plans in May to grow the existing Talent program for the Women’s game, providing a wider and more diverse Talent pool, with the number of players set to more than double by the end of 2023-24.

There is to be a wider national network of what will be called Emerging Talent Centers for girls aged eight to 16, with funding provided by the Premier League. That announcement followed the launch last year of the ‘Discover My Talent’ project.

Wiegman believes her inspirational Squad can continue pushing for change with them set to speak to the government later this month.

“The players have a voice,” she said. “It starts with performing, when you keep performing you will be visible and then you have a voice.

“We have so many powerful players and personalities in our team, and they’re using their voice to address these things. These little girls and boys see them playing football and think, ‘I can achieve that too’. That’s really nice to be part of.”

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player



Manchester City defender Esme Morgan says England’s Euro 2022 triumph will have inspired millions of young girls around the country.



Greenwood, Bronze out of Japan game

The Lionesses play Japan on Friday at 7pm before a meeting with Norway on November 15 as they look to close out a memorable year in style at the Pinatar Arena football center in Spain.

Alex Greenwood and Lucy Bronze won’t feature against Japan. Greenwood sustained a minor injury at the weekend but it is hoped she will return for the second fixture while Bronze is isolating at the team hotel having tested positive for Covid.

England Women squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Sandy Maciver, Ellie Roebuck.

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Gabby George.

Midfielders: Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh, Katie Zelem, Jess Park.

Forwards: Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo, Katie Robinson, Ebony Salmon.