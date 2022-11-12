Sargent scores past USMNT teammate Steffen

Josh Sargent opened the scoring for Norwich City on Saturday against Middlesbrough by slotting home against USMNT teammate Zack Steffen.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sargent’s goal came just seven minutes in as the home side took charge early on at Carrow Road. The 22-year-old latched on to a pass from Kenny McClean to score past USMNT teammate Steffen, as Norwich looked to return to the play-off places just a year after their relegation from the Premier League.

WHY DOES IT MATTER TO USMNT FANS? The goal Featured two US players as protagonists, each with differing fortunes on the day. Sargent’s Strike is his eighth already this season, as he enters the World Cup on fine form. Steffen, meanwhile, is lumbering towards the bottom of the table with Middlesbrough. The ex-Manchester City goalkeeper will not feature in Qatar after USMNT Coach Gregg Berhalter chose not to select him.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Sargent is loving life in the Championship with Norwich…

Getty Images

Although the same can’t be said for Steffen at Middlesbrough…

Getty Images

THE REACTION:

US pundits react to Sargent’s strike:





Sargent’s fine form leading up to the World Cup: